Blink 182 2.0 and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Misfits' Legacy of Brutality Continues at Riot Fest


Blink 182 2.0 and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 5:54 a.m.
By Westword Music
Blink-182 headlines the Pepsi Center Tuesday night.
Brandon Marshall
A A

Daryl Hall & John Oates headline Red Rocks tonight with Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue opening while Goo Goo Dolls is at the venue tomorrow. This week's lineup also includes Blink-182 is at Pepsi Center, Bloc Party at the Ogden Theatre, Butch Walker at the Bluebird Theater and Garbage at the Fillmore Auditorium. See our full picks below.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Daryl Hall & John Oates
$39.50-$125, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Candlebox and Buckcherry
$10-$50, 7 p.m. Summit Music Hall

The New Regime
$12, 7 p..m. Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Blink-182 
$25-$75, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center

Goo Goo Dolls
$39.50-$125, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Bloc Party
$26.50-$30, 7 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Band of Skulls
$20-$24, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Butch Walker
$22-$25, 7:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Faster Pussycat
$13-$18, 7 p.m. Herman's Hideaway

Stick to Your Guns
$18-$20, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Mana
$50-$175, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center

Jason Isbell
$40-$50, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Dear Hunter
$22/$25, 8 p.m. Summit Music Hall

The Zombies
$35-$49.50, 7 p.m. Boulder Theater

Jimmy Thackery
$22, 8 p.m. Oriental Theater

The California Honeydrops
$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre

Gallant
$15-$17, 8:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater

I the Mighty
$14-$16, 7:30 p.m. Cervantes' Other Side

Marduk
$20-$25, 6 p.m. Marquis Theater

Jacob Collier
$25-$30, 8 p.m Soiled Dove Underground

Israel Nash
$13/$15, 9 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

NEEDTOBREATHE
$24.50-$59.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Garbage
$39.50/$45, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium

What So Not
$20.50-$27 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
$25, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Random Rab
$20.75-$27, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Wednesday 13
$15, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

Allison Weiss
$12-$14, 7 p.m. Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Voodoo Kings
$12-$15, 8 p.m. Walnut Room

