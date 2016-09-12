Blink 182 2.0 and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Blink-182 headlines the Pepsi Center Tuesday night.
Brandon Marshall
Daryl Hall & John Oates headline Red Rocks tonight with Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue opening while Goo Goo Dolls is at the venue tomorrow. This week's lineup also includes Blink-182 is at Pepsi Center, Bloc Party at the Ogden Theatre, Butch Walker at the Bluebird Theater and Garbage at the Fillmore Auditorium. See our full picks below.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Daryl Hall & John Oates
$39.50-$125, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Candlebox and Buckcherry
$10-$50, 7 p.m. Summit Music Hall
The New Regime
$12, 7 p..m. Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Blink-182
$25-$75, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center
Goo Goo Dolls
$39.50-$125, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Bloc Party
$26.50-$30, 7 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Band of Skulls
$20-$24, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Butch Walker
$22-$25, 7:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Faster Pussycat
$13-$18, 7 p.m. Herman's Hideaway
Stick to Your Guns
$18-$20, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Mana
$50-$175, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center
Jason Isbell
$40-$50, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Dear Hunter
$22/$25, 8 p.m. Summit Music Hall
The Zombies
$35-$49.50, 7 p.m. Boulder Theater
Jimmy Thackery
$22, 8 p.m. Oriental Theater
The California Honeydrops
$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre
Gallant
$15-$17, 8:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater
I the Mighty
$14-$16, 7:30 p.m. Cervantes' Other Side
Marduk
$20-$25, 6 p.m. Marquis Theater
Jacob Collier
$25-$30, 8 p.m Soiled Dove Underground
Israel Nash
$13/$15, 9 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
NEEDTOBREATHE
$24.50-$59.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Garbage
$39.50/$45, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium
What So Not
$20.50-$27 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
$25, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Random Rab
$20.75-$27, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Wednesday 13
$15, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
Allison Weiss
$12-$14, 7 p.m. Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Voodoo Kings
$12-$15, 8 p.m. Walnut Room
