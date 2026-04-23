All the Fiddler’s Green Concerts Announced So Far

Spring has sprung, and with it comes a whole bunch of stellar live music at such outdoor venues as Red Rocks and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

Fiddler’s has announced several shows for its 2026 season, which kicked off with Ganja White Night in April. There’s a slew of genres to enjoy, from EDM courtesy of Excision and reggae from Slightly Stoopid to indie with Lord Huron and heavier rock from Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson (but although that particular show’s opener is the real draw). And whether you’re a part of the Horde or Alliance, you’ll love the World of Warcraft twentieth-anniversary show.

See what’s been announced so far below; this list will be updated as new shows are announced.