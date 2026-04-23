Concerts

All the Fiddler’s Green Concerts Announced So Far

The Fiddler's Green concert schedule is stacking up, with Dave Matthews Band, Lord Huron, Caamp, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, and more.
By Emily FergusonApril 23, 2026
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Brandon Johnson
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Spring has sprung, and with it comes a whole bunch of stellar live music at such outdoor venues as Red Rocks and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

Fiddler’s has announced several shows for its 2026 season, which kicked off with Ganja White Night in April. There’s a slew of genres to enjoy, from EDM courtesy of Excision and reggae from Slightly Stoopid to indie with Lord Huron and heavier rock from Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson (but although that particular show’s opener is the real draw). And whether you’re a part of the Horde or Alliance, you’ll love the World of Warcraft twentieth-anniversary show.

See what’s been announced so far below; this list will be updated as new shows are announced.

Fiddler’s Green 2026 Concert Schedule

Lord Huron performing on stage at Red Rocks with fog behind him, and a stage sign labeled Strange Trails hangs above him.
Lord Huron at Red Rocks.

Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Lord Huron

Thursday, June 11, 7:30 p..m.

Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints

Saturday, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
With Kevin Powers, Laci Kaye Booth

Ella Mai

Wednesday, July 22, 7 p.m.
With Ama, Girlfriend

Editor's Picks

Rainbow Kitten Surprise members
Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Courtesy Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Saturday, July 25, 8 p.m.
With Spacey Jane

Howard Jones

Thursday, July 30, 6:30 p.m.
With Wang Chung, The English Beat, Modern English, Richard Blade

Excision
Excision

Michael Emery Hecker

Related

Excision

Friday, July 31, 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 1, 5 p.m.

The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers

Sunday, August 2, 6:30 p.m.
With Southhall

Slightly Stoopid
Slightly Stoopid

Brandon Marshall

Sublime & Slightly Stoopid & 311

Friday, August 7, 5 p.m.

Related

The Guess Who

Wednesday, August 12, 7:30 p.m.
With Don Felder

Mt. Joy members
Mt. Joy

Ticketmaster

Mt. Joy

Saturday, August 15, 7 p.m.
With Arcy Drive

Muse

Tuesday, August 18, 7:30 p.m.
With Portugal. The Man, the Temper Trap

members of the band caamp
Caamp

CJ Harvey

Related

CAAMP

Friday, August 21, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 22, 7 p.m.

members of Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band is coming to Fidder’s Green.

Sanjay Suchak

Dave Matthews Band

Friday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 29, 7:30 p.m.

Jack Johnson
Jack Johnson

Tahnei Roy

Jack Johnson

Wednesday, September 2, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 3, 7:30 p.m.
With Lake Street Dive (both nights)

Marilyn Manson
Marilyn Manson is coming to Fiddler’s Green with Rob Zombie.

Ticketmaster

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Saturday, September 12, 6:30 p.m.
With the Hu, Orgy

$UICIDEBOY$

Friday, September 25, 6 p.m.
With Destroy Lonely, Shake well, Drain, Black Kray, $lim Gucci

World of Warcraft: Twenty Years of Music

Sunday, September 27, 8 p.m.

Find even more great concerts in the area on our Denver concert calendar.

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Emily Ferguson has been the music editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s music scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.

emily.ferguson@westword.com

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