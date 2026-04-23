All the Fiddler’s Green Concerts Announced So Far

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Spring has sprung, and with it comes a whole bunch of stellar live music at such outdoor venues as Red Rocks and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.
Fiddler’s has announced several shows for its 2026 season, which kicked off with Ganja White Night in April. There’s a slew of genres to enjoy, from EDM courtesy of Excision and reggae from Slightly Stoopid to indie with Lord Huron and heavier rock from Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson (but although that particular show’s opener is the real draw). And whether you’re a part of the Horde or Alliance, you’ll love the World of Warcraft twentieth-anniversary show.
See what’s been announced so far below; this list will be updated as new shows are announced.
Fiddler’s Green 2026 Concert Schedule
Lord Huron
Thursday, June 11, 7:30 p..m.
Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints
Saturday, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
With Kevin Powers, Laci Kaye Booth
Ella Mai
Wednesday, July 22, 7 p.m.
With Ama, Girlfriend
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Saturday, July 25, 8 p.m.
With Spacey Jane
Howard Jones
Thursday, July 30, 6:30 p.m.
With Wang Chung, The English Beat, Modern English, Richard Blade
Excision
Friday, July 31, 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 1, 5 p.m.
The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers
Sunday, August 2, 6:30 p.m.
With Southhall
Sublime & Slightly Stoopid & 311
Friday, August 7, 5 p.m.
The Guess Who
Wednesday, August 12, 7:30 p.m.
With Don Felder
Mt. Joy
Saturday, August 15, 7 p.m.
With Arcy Drive
Muse
Tuesday, August 18, 7:30 p.m.
With Portugal. The Man, the Temper Trap
CAAMP
Friday, August 21, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 22, 7 p.m.
Dave Matthews Band
Friday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 29, 7:30 p.m.
Jack Johnson
Wednesday, September 2, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 3, 7:30 p.m.
With Lake Street Dive (both nights)
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
Saturday, September 12, 6:30 p.m.
With the Hu, Orgy
$UICIDEBOY$
Friday, September 25, 6 p.m.
With Destroy Lonely, Shake well, Drain, Black Kray, $lim Gucci
World of Warcraft: Twenty Years of Music
Sunday, September 27, 8 p.m.
Find even more great concerts in the area on our Denver concert calendar.