Bon Jovi's Coming to Denver. We Hope He Shows!

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi disappointed fans when he canceled a 2017 Denver performance to accommodate Madison Square Garden dates he had to reschedule because of bronchitis. But now, at last, he's coming back. And Denver will be the first concert of his This House Is Not for Sale 2018 tour.
Last year's news may have been most disappointing to the members of the Fort Collins band the Patti Fiasco, who were picked to open for Bon Jovi. Whether that group will have another shot to play this year is unknown. We'll update this story when we hear back from Live Nation.
The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, at the Pepsi Center.
People who purchased tickets for last year's concert are eligible for a special resale that runs from 10 a.m. Friday, January 12, to Sunday, January 14, at 10 a.m. Those fans will be eligible for a 50 percent discount on as many tickets as they had purchased for the 2017 concert. For more details about that arrangement, go to Altitude Tickets.
Backstage-access fan club and VIP tickets will be available starting Monday, January 15, at 10 a.m., and general tickets will go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.
Tickets range from $29.50 to $154 and will be available at Altitude Tickets and Live Nation or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.
