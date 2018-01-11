Bon Jovi's Coming to Denver. We Hope He Shows!

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi disappointed fans when he canceled a 2017 Denver performance to accommodate Madison Square Garden dates he had to reschedule because of bronchitis. But now, at last, he's coming back. And Denver will be the first concert of his This House Is Not for Sale 2018 tour.

Last year's news may have been most disappointing to the members of the Fort Collins band the Patti Fiasco, who were picked to open for Bon Jovi. Whether that group will have another shot to play this year is unknown. We'll update this story when we hear back from Live Nation.