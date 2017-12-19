Itchy-O Terrorized a Four-Year-Old's Birthday Party

“A couple had seen us crash an event at the Larimer Lounge. Sometime after, they begged us to play their four-year-old’s birthday party, offering us $200, which made us giddy. The party took place at Funtastic Fun, the old indoor children’s amusement park.

“There were about twenty of us. At full volume, we barreled through the front doors. Children cowered behind slides, rides, and pools of plastic balls. The place reeked of pee, and the faint cries of children could be heard under the bombastic flood of drums. The father, beaming with pride, held his four-year-old boy, who shrieked with tears.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Afterward, we filed out. The adolescent pimple-faced staff stood still, mouths gaping. The dad and his overly excited girlfriend came to the parking lot, gushed thanks, and wrote us a check. We felt total victory as we packed the trailer.”

Itchy-O will celebrate New Year’s at the Black Sheep in Colorado Springs on December 29, the Aggie Theater in Fort Collins on December 30, and the Summit Music Hall in Denver on December 31.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.