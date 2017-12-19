 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Itchy-O Terrorized a Four-Year-Old's Birthday Party
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Itchy-O Terrorized a Four-Year-Old's Birthday Party

Karl Christian Krumpholz | December 19, 2017 | 7:05am
AA

“A couple had seen us crash an event at the Larimer Lounge. Sometime after, they begged us to play their four-year-old’s birthday party, offering us $200, which made us giddy. The party took place at Funtastic Fun, the old indoor children’s amusement park.

Itchy-O Terrorized a Four-Year-Old's Birthday Party
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Related Stories

“There were about twenty of us. At full volume, we barreled through the front doors. Children cowered behind slides, rides, and pools of plastic balls. The place reeked of pee, and the faint cries of children could be heard under the bombastic flood of drums. The father, beaming with pride, held his four-year-old boy, who shrieked with tears.

Itchy-O Terrorized a Four-Year-Old's Birthday Party
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Afterward, we filed out. The adolescent pimple-faced staff stood still, mouths gaping. The dad and his overly excited girlfriend came to the parking lot, gushed thanks, and wrote us a check. We felt total victory as we packed the trailer.”

Itchy-O will celebrate New Year’s at the Black Sheep in Colorado Springs on December 29, the Aggie Theater in Fort Collins on December 30, and the Summit Music Hall in Denver on December 31.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >