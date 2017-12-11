Lady Gaga Hung Out in a Denver Bowling Alley

Expect Lady Gaga sightings for the next couple days, leading up to the pop star's Pepsi Center performance on Tuesday night.

The Haus of Gaga showed up to celebrate the holidays at Lucky Strike at the Denver Pavilions on Sunday night. Dressed in sexy elfin wear, Gaga herself joined her crew, decked out in all manner of Christmas-themed outfits. The singer wrote on photo she posted on Instagram: "Happy Holidays from the #HausOfGaga. We love you and wish you lots of cheers and no tears!"

Gaga's Born This Way Foundation has teamed up with the National Council for Behavior Health to lead extensive emergency mental-health first-aid training for local youth on Tuesday. Gaga is not expected to be at that event, held before her Tuesday night concert in Denver.