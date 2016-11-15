Lukas Graham's Pop Confections Transcend Generations

Lukas Graham became a pop sensation practically overnight. Danny Clinch

When Lukas Graham released the single “7 Years” in the summer of 2015, it expected the song would hit big only among northern European audiences, the band's main supporters. But by fall, the song had gone viral and made the Danish band international pop stars.

“Basically we're a band that was broken through streaming,” says lead singer Lukas Forchhammer.

Most of the band grew up in Copenhagen’s Christiana neighborhood, an alternative community that BuzzFeed once likened to a hippie commune. Forchhammer’s family inspired his early love of music and art, but his community fostered it with free concerts every Sunday during summers. Forchhammer took tickets at the door of those concerts, which featured the likes of Patti Smith and Motorhead.

The band that would eventually be known as Lukas Graham began when Forchhammer and his good friend Stefan Forrest wrote several songs together. Then Forchhammer spent some time traveling in South America and New York in 2009 and returned home determined to expand his and Forrest’s music. They recruited some high school friends, including Mark Falgren, with whom Forchhammer had been in a folk band in high school. By 2011 the group had solidified its core sound, which is steeped in pop, funk and R&B.

Noticeably absent from the band's lineup is a lead guitar player (they don't want the ego). Rhythm and melody are instead carried by vocals and, in some cases, the piano.

Though Lukas Graham is a pop band, their music has rich storytelling with roots in Forchhammer's Irish father's side of the family.

“You could say the storytelling element is very much from me growing up listening to Irish folk records that my father played me and that I heard in Ireland,” Forchhammer explains. “That and the tradition that children are required to entertain as much as the adults. Some of the kids would play an instrument but I never mastered an instrument. That's my big regret, and now I'm too lazy to do it.”

Growing up, Forchhammer would sing songs and his cousin would play instruments. “Everyone in my family was a performer,” he says. “You had parents that would say, ‘would you stop with your circus show?’ I think in our family, our parents were like ‘no, no, no, show us your circus show, we want to see it.’ People weren't reprimanding us for taking up time with the grownups, and in a sense there was never really a great divide between grownups and kids in my family.”

That dynamic in Forchhammer's upbringing seems to have translated to his music, which transcends generations.

“Before my songs are released I like to perform them for people I know and especially for children to see how quickly they remember the lyrics and how quickly they remember the melody,” he says.

Lukas Graham and Hein Cooper will play at the Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 North Clarkson Street, on Tuesday, November 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

