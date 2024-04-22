 Neil Young, Crazy Horse Announce Denver Concert at Fiddler's Green | Westword
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce Fiddler's Green Concert

Neil Young will perform with Crazy Horse on Wednesday, July 31.
April 22, 2024
Neil Young and Crazy Horse at their 2012 Red Rocks show.
Neil Young and Crazy Horse at their 2012 Red Rocks show. Eric Gruneisen
Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced a Colorado date for their Love Earth Tour, which will stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 31.

The announcement comes on the heels of their latest release, F**KIN' UP, which debuted with a limited-edition color vinyl pressing on Record Store Day this past weekend and will drop on all streaming platforms on Friday, April 26.

Tickets for the Fiddler's concert will be available starting Tuesday, April 23, via the Neil Young Archives presale. All tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, on axs.com.

It's yet another stellar concert announced for the venue this summer; find all 2024 Fiddler's Green concerts here
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
