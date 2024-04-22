Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce Fiddler's Green Concert

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced a Colorado date for their Love Earth Tour, which will stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 31.
The announcement comes on the heels of their latest release, F**KIN' UP, which debuted with a limited-edition color vinyl pressing on Record Store Day this past weekend and will drop on all streaming platforms on Friday, April 26.
Tickets for the Fiddler's concert will be available starting Tuesday, April 23, via the Neil Young Archives presale. All tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, on axs.com.
