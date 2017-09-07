MF Ruckus to Release a Graphic Novel About an Optimistic Apocalypse

Denver-based hard-rock band MF Ruckus is about to release part one of The Front Lines of Good Times, a twelve-part sci-fi graphic novel and album. Working with comic artist and illustrator Josh Finley, vocalist Aaron Howell wrote the story about a plucky band of musicians and adventurers, who come to be known as MF Ruckus, struggling to survive in a futuristic setting, dogged by the repressive forces of the New Order of Fundamentalist Utilitarian Nationalists (NOFUN for short).

To pull off the project, the band partnered with German label RodeoStar Records to print, distribute and market the first vinyl release, and has raised funds for recording at Evergroove Studio in Evergreen through a Patreon campaign.

The record and comic were inspired in part by The Walking Dead, Prophet, Saga and Heavy Metal magazine. Considered a multimedia project, The Front Lines of Good Times is a darkly humorous story offering up social commentary on the life of a creative person in the current era.