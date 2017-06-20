Twelve Music Videos That Celebrate the Glory of Red Rocks

Red Rocks is a source of inspiration. Via YouTube

Playing Red Rocks is a rite of passage for many musicians, and the unique beauty of the venue often prompts particularly inspired performances. Numerous artists have chosen to commemorate their time at one of the country's most iconic venues by filming the sets and using footage of the surrounding Colorado scenery for their music videos. Jurassic 5, for example, after reuniting for "The Way We Do It," released a video for the track with scenes from the group at Winter on the Rocks. As My Morning Jacket explained to Diffuser.fm in 2015, "The spirit and electricity we felt playing at Red Rocks was one of the most magical experiences we’ve ever had.... Now we’re so excited to be able to share that special night with everyone through this video" for "Compound Fracture."

Here are twelve notable music videos, in alphabetical order, filmed at Red Rocks.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

"Bittersweet"

As special as a Red Rocks show is for out-of-towners, it's even sweeter for bands grown in the Centennial State. Big Head Todd and the Monsters captured the homecoming spirit of its annual show at the venue in this 2008 video for a live performance of "Bittersweet."

B.O.B., "Don't Let Me Fall"

The video for this 2010 single from the hip-hop artist and hook man features footage of B.O.B. in an empty, afternoon-lit Red Rocks, seemingly pumping himself up for the big gig. B.O.B. plays the Moxi Theater in Greeley on June 28.

Dave Matthews Band, "Recently"

At the beginning of this 2008 video, Dave Matthews thanks the crowd, saying, "It really is the most beautiful place to spend the weekend." Amen, Dave.

Gary Allan, "Watching Airplanes"

"Watching Airplanes" was a sky-high hit for country-music vet Gary Allan in 2007, and the official music video documents his show at Red Rocks. The video includes fans singing along, as well as Allan and a love interest looking pensive amid the boulders.

Jason Mraz, "93 Million Miles"

This video begins in outer space before zooming through the atmosphere all the way down to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where the extraterrestrials find Jason Mraz picking an acoustic in the Colorado dusk. To its credit, the video centers on the loving vibes of fans showing up for a concert and stars swirling overhead. Less compelling footage includes Mraz skateboarding backstage and riding a Vespa.

Mumford and Sons, "I Will Wait"

British neo-folkies Mumford and Sons released a performance video of "I Will Wait" as the first single from their second album, Babel, in 2012. Red Rocks was an apt setting for the band — both for the way its famous acoustics complement the group's a cappella harmonies and as a signal that the up-and-comers had officially made it.

Read on for six more music videos that showcase Red Rocks.

