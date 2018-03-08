Mysteries of the Night Releases Album Recorded at the TANK

The TANK Center for Sonic Arts, an empty steel water tower turned music venue in Rangely, boasts an abundant amount of resonance, making it one of the state's standout places to perform and record music.

Flautist James Marienthal recorded Alive Inside the Tank there with Mysteries of the Night, his duo with vocalist and percussionist Sarah Gibbons, and the group released the album on Silver Wave Records, a Boulder Grammy-winning Native American and new-age imprint he founded in 1986.

Alive Inside the Tank is the first full-length album recorded in the venue that has been released into worldwide mainstream distribution. Proceeds from album sales will be donated to the TANK Center for Sonic Arts.