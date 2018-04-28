Reader: Is Live Nation's $20 Ticket Deal Too Good to Be True?

Earlier this week, Westword announced that Live Nation would be launching National Concert Week on Monday, April 30, and to celebrate, the promoter would be offering $20 tickets for 2,000-plus concerts this summer. Most readers responded with enthusiasm, while a few were cautious, raising concerns about ticketing issues ranging from bots to high online fees.
Rachel speculates:
I'm sure the ticket bots will get their hands on 90 percent of them.
Jessica offers a more optimistic assessment:
Yay, maybe this will offset the thousands of tickets bots are buying.
Then there's this from Larissa:
Wooot! 20 dollar Tickets with 38 dollars in fees! ????
Adds Naomi:
Sounds too good to be true!
But most readers were too busy checking out the list of artists including in the deal to comment. Read on for more stories about ticketing and bots.
From the original story, "Live Nation Unrolls $20 Tickets for National Concert Week:"
Too often, big concerts come with hefty price tags that are out of reach for mere mortals like us.
But Live Nation has declared April 30 through May 8 National Concert Week, and that means the country's biggest promoter will be offering $20 tickets for 2,000-plus summer shows. The deal runs from 8 a.m. on April 30 to 11:59 p.m. on May 8.
Denver concerts covered by the deal include:
3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
Aly & AJ
Avenged Sevenfold
Chicago / REO Speedwagon
Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
Company of Thieves
Creed Bratton
Def Leppard / Journey
Desert Daze
Dita Von Teese
Foreigner
Game of Thrones
Godsmack / Shinedown
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Hawthorne Heights
Los Imparables
Kesha / Macklemore
Kevin Hart
Luis Miguel
Luke Bryan
Madison Beer
Maroon 5
Minus the Bear
Ozzy Osbourne
Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
Rod Stewart
Satyricon
Shania Twain
Smallpools
Smashing Pumpkins
TesseracT
The Dan Band
Todd Rundgren
Tribal Theory
TYR
Warped Tour
For a full list of participating artists, visit Live Nation's National Concert Week site.
What do you think about Live Nation's deal? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.
