Reader: Is Live Nation's $20 Ticket Deal Too Good to Be True?

Earlier this week, Westword announced that Live Nation would be launching National Concert Week on Monday, April 30, and to celebrate, the promoter would be offering $20 tickets for 2,000-plus concerts this summer. Most readers responded with enthusiasm, while a few were cautious, raising concerns about ticketing issues ranging from bots to high online fees.

I'm sure the ticket bots will get their hands on 90 percent of them.

Yay, maybe this will offset the thousands of tickets bots are buying.

Wooot! 20 dollar Tickets with 38 dollars in fees! ????



Sounds too good to be true!

But most readers were too busy checking out the list of artists including in the deal to comment. Read on for more stories about ticketing and bots.

Too often, big concerts come with hefty price tags that are out of reach for mere mortals like us.

But Live Nation has declared April 30 through May 8 National Concert Week, and that means the country's biggest promoter will be offering $20 tickets for 2,000-plus summer shows. The deal runs from 8 a.m. on April 30 to 11:59 p.m. on May 8.

Denver concerts covered by the deal include:

3 Doors Down / Collective Soul

Aly & AJ

Avenged Sevenfold

Chicago / REO Speedwagon

Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday

Company of Thieves

Creed Bratton

Def Leppard / Journey

Desert Daze

Dita Von Teese

Foreigner

Game of Thrones

Godsmack / Shinedown

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Hawthorne Heights

Los Imparables

Kesha / Macklemore

Kevin Hart

Luis Miguel

Luke Bryan

Madison Beer

Maroon 5

Minus the Bear

Ozzy Osbourne

Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson

Rod Stewart

Satyricon

Shania Twain

Smallpools

Smashing Pumpkins

TesseracT

The Dan Band

Todd Rundgren

Tribal Theory

TYR

Warped Tour

For a full list of participating artists, visit Live Nation's National Concert Week site.

What do you think about Live Nation's deal? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.

