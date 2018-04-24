 


Company of Thieves is one of the many bands whose tickets will cost just $20 as part of Live Nation's National Concert Week.
Company of Thieves is one of the many bands whose tickets will cost just $20 as part of Live Nation's National Concert Week.
Violet Foulk

Live Nation Unrolls $20 Tickets for National Concert Week

Westword Staff | April 24, 2018 | 2:46pm
AA

Too often, big concerts come with hefty price tags that are out of reach for mere mortals like us.

But Live Nation has declared April 30 through May 8 National Concert Week, and that means the country's biggest promoter will be offering $20 tickets for 2,000-plus summer shows. The deal runs from 8 a.m. on April 30 to 11:59 p.m. on May 8.

The promoter has recruited artists like DJ Khaled to push the week, as he does in the video below.

Denver concerts covered by the deal include:

3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
Aly & AJ
Avenged Sevenfold
Chicago / REO Speedwagon
Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
Company of Thieves
Creed Bratton
Def Leppard / Journey
Desert Daze
Dita Von Teese
Foreigner
Game of Thrones
Godsmack / Shinedown
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Hawthorne Heights
Los Imparables
Kesha / Macklemore
Kevin Hart
Luis Miguel
Luke Bryan
Madison Beer
Maroon 5
Minus the Bear
Ozzy Osbourne
Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
Rod Stewart
Satyricon
Shania Twain
Smallpools
Smashing Pumpkins
TesseracT
The Dan Band
Todd Rundgren
Tribal Theory
TYR
Warped Tour

For a full list of participating artists, visit Live Nation's National Concert Week site.

