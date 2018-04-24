Live Nation Unrolls $20 Tickets for National Concert Week

Company of Thieves is one of the many bands whose tickets will cost just $20 as part of Live Nation's National Concert Week.

Too often, big concerts come with hefty price tags that are out of reach for mere mortals like us.

But Live Nation has declared April 30 through May 8 National Concert Week, and that means the country's biggest promoter will be offering $20 tickets for 2,000-plus summer shows. The deal runs from 8 a.m. on April 30 to 11:59 p.m. on May 8.

The promoter has recruited artists like DJ Khaled to push the week, as he does in the video below.