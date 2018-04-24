Live Nation Unrolls $20 Tickets for National Concert Week

Too often, big concerts come with hefty price tags that are out of reach for mere mortals like us.
But Live Nation has declared April 30 through May 8 National Concert Week, and that means the country's biggest promoter will be offering $20 tickets for 2,000-plus summer shows. The deal runs from 8 a.m. on April 30 to 11:59 p.m. on May 8.
The promoter has recruited artists like DJ Khaled to push the week, as he does in the video below.
Denver concerts covered by the deal include:
3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
Aly & AJ
Avenged Sevenfold
Chicago / REO Speedwagon
Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
Company of Thieves
Creed Bratton
Def Leppard / Journey
Desert Daze
Dita Von Teese
Foreigner
Game of Thrones
Godsmack / Shinedown
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Hawthorne Heights
Los Imparables
Kesha / Macklemore
Kevin Hart
Luis Miguel
Luke Bryan
Madison Beer
Maroon 5
Minus the Bear
Ozzy Osbourne
Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
Rod Stewart
Satyricon
Shania Twain
Smallpools
Smashing Pumpkins
TesseracT
The Dan Band
Todd Rundgren
Tribal Theory
TYR
Warped Tour
For a full list of participating artists, visit Live Nation's National Concert Week site.
