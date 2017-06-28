menu


The Westword Music Award Winners of 2017

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 8:02 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The Westword Music Award Winners of 2017EXPAND
C.Johnson
A A

The votes are in. The winners of the 2017 Westword Music Award were announced Tuesday, June 27, at Globe Hall.

Competition was fierce, many a talented act did not win, but at the end of the day, Westword readers voted, and here is what you decided.

Club DJ: Lea Luna

Electronica: Mirror Fears

Hip-Hop (DJ): DJ Low Key

Hip-Hop (Group): Wheelchair Sports Camp

Hip-Hop (Solo): Kitty Crimes

Blues: Otis Taylor Band

Funk: The Other Black

Indie Pop: The Lollygags

Jazz: Annie Booth

Pop: Retrofette

R&B/Soul: Hazel Miller

Americana: Pandas & People

Bluegrass: Trout Steak Revival

Country: Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts

Folk: Chimney Choir

Jam: The Magic Beans

Reggae: The Bunny Gang

Post-Punk: Pueblo Escobar

Psych Rock: déCollage

Rock: The Velveteers

Garage Punk: Colfax Speed Queen

Hardcore: Muscle Beach

Metal: Native Daughters

Punk: Cheap Perfume

Avant-Garde: Hamster Theatre

Cover/Tribute: Fauxgazi

Experimental: Itchy-O

Industrial: Echo Beds

Latin: Los Mocochetes

Singer-Songwriter: Natalie Tate

