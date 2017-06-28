The Westword Music Award Winners of 2017
|
C.Johnson
The votes are in. The winners of the 2017 Westword Music Award were announced Tuesday, June 27, at Globe Hall.
Competition was fierce, many a talented act did not win, but at the end of the day, Westword readers voted, and here is what you decided.
Club DJ: Lea Luna
Electronica: Mirror Fears
Upcoming Events
-
Aaron Watson
TicketsSat., Aug. 5, 7:00pm
-
Delta Rae
TicketsSun., Aug. 6, 7:00pm
-
Zapp
TicketsThu., Aug. 10, 8:00pm
-
Steam Punk Ball
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 9:00pm
-
Big & Rich
TicketsSun., Aug. 13, 7:00pm
Hip-Hop (DJ): DJ Low Key
Hip-Hop (Group): Wheelchair Sports Camp
Hip-Hop (Solo): Kitty Crimes
Blues: Otis Taylor Band
Funk: The Other Black
Indie Pop: The Lollygags
Jazz: Annie Booth
Pop: Retrofette
R&B/Soul: Hazel Miller
Americana: Pandas & People
Bluegrass: Trout Steak Revival
Country: Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts
Folk: Chimney Choir
Jam: The Magic Beans
Reggae: The Bunny Gang
Post-Punk: Pueblo Escobar
Psych Rock: déCollage
Rock: The Velveteers
Garage Punk: Colfax Speed Queen
Hardcore: Muscle Beach
Metal: Native Daughters
Punk: Cheap Perfume
Avant-Garde: Hamster Theatre
Cover/Tribute: Fauxgazi
Experimental: Itchy-O
Industrial: Echo Beds
Latin: Los Mocochetes
Singer-Songwriter: Natalie Tate
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Van Wholen (Tribute to Van Halen and the Who)
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 8:00pm
-
Against All Odds Tour
TicketsTue., Aug. 1, 7:00pm
-
Bush
TicketsThu., Aug. 3, 7:00pm
-
Goo Goo Dolls
TicketsTue., Jul. 18, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!