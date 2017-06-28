The Westword Music Award Winners of 2017

The votes are in. The winners of the 2017 Westword Music Award were announced Tuesday, June 27, at Globe Hall.

Competition was fierce, many a talented act did not win, but at the end of the day, Westword readers voted, and here is what you decided.

Club DJ: Lea Luna

Electronica: Mirror Fears

Hip-Hop (DJ): DJ Low Key

Hip-Hop (Group): Wheelchair Sports Camp

Hip-Hop (Solo): Kitty Crimes

Blues: Otis Taylor Band

Funk: The Other Black

Indie Pop: The Lollygags

Jazz: Annie Booth

Pop: Retrofette

R&B/Soul: Hazel Miller

Americana: Pandas & People

Bluegrass: Trout Steak Revival

Country: Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts

Folk: Chimney Choir

Jam: The Magic Beans

Reggae: The Bunny Gang

Post-Punk: Pueblo Escobar

Psych Rock: déCollage

Rock: The Velveteers

Garage Punk: Colfax Speed Queen

Hardcore: Muscle Beach

Metal: Native Daughters

Punk: Cheap Perfume

Avant-Garde: Hamster Theatre

Cover/Tribute: Fauxgazi

Experimental: Itchy-O

Industrial: Echo Beds

Latin: Los Mocochetes

Singer-Songwriter: Natalie Tate

