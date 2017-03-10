Advocates Announce Denver's First Tiny Home Village to House the Homeless

A proposed site plan for the tiny homes village at 38th and Walnut streets. ASAP

This week, homeless advocacy group ASAP took to Facebook to announce plans for a tiny-home village to be located within the RiNo Arts District, at 38th and Walnut streets.

Called “Beloved Community Village,” the tiny home village is being proposed as a 180-day pilot project, with a supporting crowd-funding campaign kicking off on March 15. A website for the Beloved Community Village provides further description:





The village will include 11 Tiny homes for individuals and couples, 1 CircHouse (for food preparation and gatherings), Restrooms and Showers….[It] will provide small-scale Tiny homes for up to 22 people (11 Tiny Homes), beginning this year as an 180-day pilot project. It will be democratically self-governed with a mission to provide homes for those people experiencing homelessness that will also cultivate community living and self-empowerment. The Village is a place that enables people without homes to reestablish their place in a community. It’s a place where they can rediscover Talents, renew their purpose and restore their dignity. Most importantly, it’s a place they can call home. A truly radical experiment to help provide just one solution to homelessness.



According to ASAP's website, the village has been endorsed by RiNo and the Cole and Curtis Park neighborhood associations. The land was provided by the Urban Land Conservancy, and the showers, restrooms and laundry services will be provided by Bayaud Enterprises.

The village has been one of the main priorities for ASAP (Alternative Solutions Advocacy Project) since the coalition – which includes members of the homeless community, Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, Denver Homeless Out Loud and others – came together in March 2016. The tiny home village is being spearheaded by a spin-off organization launched by ASAP called the Colorado Village Collaborative, and includes sponsorship by the Beloved Community Mennonite Church.

EXPAND An architectural mock-up of the Beloved Community Village. (Note: There will be only 1 "circ-house," not 3.) ASAP

Over the past year, advocates have been meeting privately with Mayor Michael Hancock and members of his staff with the aim of creating a city-sanctioned tiny-home village; gaining city approval would avoid the type of conflict that occurred in October 2015, when Denver Homeless Out Loud's Resurrection Village, at Sustainability Park at Lawrence and 26th streets, was dismantled by Denver Police officers.

A similar project has also been moving forward at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and will consist of eight tiny homes, although that project will likely be constructed after the Beloved Community Village in RiNo.

So far, there has been no public announcement by the city about the project at 38th and Walnut.

Westword reached out to Denver's Department of Community Planning and Development for comment, but has not yet received an official statement. We will update this article upon receiving a response.

At least on social media, though, advocates are indicating that the Mayor's office has been receptive to piloting the tiny home village.

Kayvan Khalatbari, who recently announced his candidacy for mayor and is a principal member of ASAP, was among those who posted online about the Beloved Community Village this week. In response to a question about whether the proposed village had city approval and was "real," Khalatbari answered: "VERY real. One of the good things to come out of pressuring the city the past few months. There are still hurdles to go through, primarily integrating this new concept into the neighborhood."

To find out more about the proposed tiny home village, visit its website.

