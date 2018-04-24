Recent Fires May Just Be the Start of a Bad Season

A string of wildfires sprang up across Colorado on Tuesday, April 17, fueled by strong winds and bone-dry conditions.

But while the majority of those mainly smaller fires were on their way to containment as of Monday, a persistent drought coupled with poor snowpack levels, particularly in southern Colorado, are setting the stage for what could be the worst fire season since the devastating summers of 2012 and 2013, which included the deadly High Park, Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires, the latter of which remains the most destructive wildfire in state history.

"It's been an abnormally dry winter, which left our mountains nearly barren," said Caley Fisher of the Colorado Division of Fire and Prevention in a recent interview. "We have moderate to extreme drought conditions all throughout Colorado, specifically in the southern and the eastern plains. The lack of significant snowpack, paired with strong winds and significantly warmer temperatures and the abundance of these fuels left over from 2017 ... makes Colorado an increasingly vulnerable state to severe wildfire conditions."