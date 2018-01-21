Denver Is in a Drought — but a Snowy Spring Could End It

For the first time in a year, Denver is officially in a drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor (pictured below). Yes, snow is falling now, and water will continue to come out of your taps; no, a slew of wildfires isn't about to clog up our blue skies with smoke.

But the drought status does signify the the potential for some major issues if we don't get needed moisture in the next few months, particularly heading into the drier summer and fall months and fire season.

The mountains are struggling, as any powder-day chaser knows. Colorado's snowpack is a key source of drinking water, and it also helps deters wildfires come spring and summer.