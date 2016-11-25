Beaver Creek Is Open: Here's What's New in 2016

Beaver Creek opens November 23. Courtesy of Beaver Creek

After a scary dearth of it in November and a long string of 70 and 80 degree days, snow came down like a blanket on Denver last week. In the mountains, resorts – many of which delayed their opening days – are finally accumulating enough snow to welcome skiers.

Beaver Creek is opening to the public Friday, November 25. Continue reading for what's new at the resort this year, insider info, how and where to splurge and some ski-bum tips.

BEAVER CREEK RESORT

beavercreek.com

970-845-9090

What’s new: Beaver Creek’s always trying to class it up with new offerings like this season’s Winter Wine Excursions. “The Winter Wine Excursions combine snowshoeing with wine tasting,” says spokeswoman Stacie Mesuda. After a sixty- to ninety-minute adventure in the resort’s McCoy Park trail system, guests warm up at the Osprey Fireside Grill for charcuterie and wine pairings served by executive chef Ryan Murray.

Signature experience: Ski Beaver Creek at sunrise with the White Glove First Tracks program, which begins with an early-bird breakfast at Allie’s Cabin and puts guests on the Centennial Express lift at 7:30 a.m. for a guided tour of the mountain while everyone else is just waking up. This season, White Glove First Tracks days are offered on December 24, 27, 29 and 31; January 2, 4, 6 and 15; and February 19, 21 and 24. To make a reservation, call 970-754-5310.

Insider info: Befriend a wealthy-looking local homeowner on the chairlift and try to score an invitation to the Bachelor Gulch or Arrowhead Alpine clubs, or request a free tour at thesignatureclubs.com to see how the true one-percenters do it.

Splurge: Dinner at any of Beaver Creek signature cabins — Beano’s Cabin, Allie’s Cabin or Zach’s Cabin — will make your trip extra memorable. Each requires a snowcat or sleigh ride to get to, and they’re all on the spendy side, but they also provide a glimpse into the finer things enjoyed by members of the resort’s more exclusive signature clubs for local homeowners.

Ski bum tips: “Every day at 3 p.m., like clockwork, Beaver Creek chefs serve freshly baked gourmet chocolate chip cookies at the base of Centennial Express Lift,” Mesuda says.

Drink local: Start the party in the afternoon at Talons Restaurant, a casual and relaxed mid-mountain stop with an expansive deck overlooking the Birds of Prey World Cup downhill course. “There is no better place to be on a bluebird day than on the deck for après and live music while watching skiers pass by,” Mesuda says.

