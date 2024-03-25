 Weirdest Colorado Holidays Proclaimed by Governor Jared Polis | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Governor Polis Has Proclaimed Over 1,000 Holidays in Colorado. Here Are the Weirdest.

The strangest Colorado holidays you've never heard of, from Sesame Street Day to Cowboy Poetry Week.
March 25, 2024
What do Elmo and Professor X have in common? They've both been honored with Colorado holidays.
What do Elmo and Professor X have in common? They've both been honored with Colorado holidays. Bennito L. Kelty/PBS
Share this:
Did you know that it's Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Colorado? And Social Work Month. And Brain Injury Awareness Month. And Government Public Procurement Month. And Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood Awareness Month.

There are hundreds of these governor-declared ceremonious holidays in Colorado every year, recognizing industries, diseases, individuals and more with a designated day, week or month. The holidays are non-binding and don't get you a day off work or school. They're just meant to spread awareness of a topic or to honor a recipient.

Governor Jared Polis has issued proclamations for 1,181 of these ceremonious holidays since he took office in 2019, according to state records — from Perianesthesia Nurses Awareness Week on February 4, 2019, to Surveyors Week on March 17, 2024.

But not all of the holidays are so mundane. Westword went through every single one to create a list of the strangest Colorado holidays you've never heard of.

Patrick Stewart Day

October 7, 2023
When British actor Sir Patrick Stewart came to Colorado last year, Polis, a proud sci-fi fan, immortalized his visit by giving Stewart his own holiday. The man best known for his roles in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises appeared at the University of Colorado Boulder on October 7, 2023, while promoting his memoir. In the proclamation, Polis said Stewart had "shaped the lives of many Coloradans" through his work — and revealed that Stewart played Polis's favorite captain in Star Trek


Breakfast Burrito Day

October 12, 2019
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock started the city's Breakfast Burrito Day tradition in 2017, teaming up with Santiago’s to offer discounted burritos on the special day. That year, 28 Santiago’s locations sold almost 90,000 breakfast burritos in one day, and Illegal Pete’s gave away 4,000 free breakfast burritos. Polis threw his support behind the effort in 2019, expanding Breakfast Burrito Day statewide and "reminding everyone to choose breakfast burritos for the most important meal of the day," the proclamation read.

Concrete Pipe Week

August/September 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023
This hyper-specific holiday is one of the longest enduring of Polis's tenure, receiving recognition every year except for 2022. It's intended to acknowledge the contributions that concrete pipes and the concrete pipe industry make to Colorado communities. And it's not just Colorado celebrating the pipes — the holiday has been recognized in 34 states. But Colorado also already has a Concrete Day (April 28), so why does the subset of concrete pipes get an entire week?

Square Dance Month

September 2019, 2020 and 2023
Apparently, square dancing has been Colorado's official state folk dance since 1992. Polis honored the dance by giving it its own month in 2019, reissuing the proclamation in 2020 and 2023. This kickstarted a series of square-dancing events throughout the state, attempting to revitalize Colorado's dwindling square-dancing community. In his proclamation, Polis lauded the dance as "an integral part of our cultural heritage" that "exemplifies the energy that is so much a part of the spirit of Colorado."

Colorado Bean Week

September 18 to 24, 2023
A whole week is dedicated to beans in Colorado. Polis recognized the state's first-ever Bean Week six months ago, at the beginning of the bean harvest period. He teamed up with the Colorado Dry Bean Committee to celebrate, with the committee providing recipes to encourage residents to eat more of the magical fruit. Polis further proved his dedication to beans by giving this opening speech at the inaugural Colorado Bean Summit.


Cowboy Poetry Week

April 19 to 25, 2020
While Polis has proclaimed four different poetry-related holidays over the years, only one is exclusively for cowboys. Colorado's Cowboy Poetry Week in 2020 acknowledged the year's National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, which starred two Colorado cowboys as featured guests. Colorado's other poetry holidays are Speculative Poetry Month (2023), Poetry Out Loud Day (2019) and Poetry Society of Colorado Anniversary Day (2021).

Window Film Day

April 30, 2021
Another entry in the hyper-specific category: Colorado had a whole day dedicated to window film. Advocates tout the holiday as highlighting the importance of installing window film on buildings and vehicles as a way to block the sun and lower energy consumption. While the national window film movement is preparing for its tenth annual Window Film Day, Polis only recognized the holiday once, in April 2021. The state must have been short on celebrations.

Sesame Street Day

July 19, 2019
Four months before the beloved children's education show, Sesame Street, commemorated its fiftieth anniversary, Polis honored the show with a Colorado holiday. In the proclamation, Polis credited the show for helping to teach young Coloradans their ABCs and 123s. "Sesame Street holds a special place in the hearts of our residents," he said. Polis announced the holiday with a book reading at the Children's Museum of Denver, alongside a very special guest: fairy-in-training Abby Cadabby, a Sesame Street character since 2006..
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette, where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.
Contact: Hannah Metzger
Four Denver Metro Grocery Stores Rank Worst in the Country

Shopping

Four Denver Metro Grocery Stores Rank Worst in the Country

By Hannah Metzger
Reader: Too Bad No One Wants to Run a Theater for Principle Instead of Profit

Comment of the Day

Reader: Too Bad No One Wants to Run a Theater for Principle Instead of Profit

By Westword Readers
Rental Breakdown: Her Son Was Killed at an Illegal Party at This Airbnb, but It's Still Available to Book

Crime

Rental Breakdown: Her Son Was Killed at an Illegal Party at This Airbnb, but It's Still Available to Book

By Hannah Metzger
Jeffrey Sabol Sentenced: Radicalized Coloradan's Brutal, Bizarre January 6 Story

Crime

Jeffrey Sabol Sentenced: Radicalized Coloradan's Brutal, Bizarre January 6 Story

By Michael Roberts
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation