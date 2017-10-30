Even Denver's Best Deals on Pet-Friendly Apartments Will Make You Howl

As we've reported, rents in Denver are finally coming down after a long period of sky-high costs that added immeasurably to the difficulty of making a living in Denver despite the booming economy. But the prices aren't exactly a bargain for pet owners. Even the complexes with the best deals for lovers of dogs, cats and other critters typically require hefty, non-refundable deposits that range up to $500, in addition to significant monthly fees.

The details come courtesy of Zumper post "The 7 Best Pet Friendly Denver Apartments Right Now."

As you'll see, several of the highlighted metro-area apartment complexes are attempting to entice customers with offers of free rent for a month or more — and they don't reject pet owners out of hand (though they typically limit the number of animals allowed per unit). Yet the additional costs are considerable: The lowest deposit for a cat among the seven places is $200. As a result, individuals with pets may well be asked to pay rents on par with or above the eye-popping levels of a year or two ago.

Continue to check out Zumper's picks for the best pet-friendly apartments in Denver right now.

Alexan West Highland

Lease today and receive 6 weeks free! Alexan West Highland located in Denver, Colorado features the latest amenities inside a modern-rustic styled community, wrapped in a n exterior that compliments the character of the established neighborhood. In your choice of home, you will get an open floor plan with unique, upscale finishes and breathtaking views of downtown Denver and the mountains. Park in the covered garage and walk up to the first floor to enjoy various retail options located on 38th Avenue. Alexan West Highland is the city's best kept secret.

• Cat: okay (max of 2 allowed with $250 fee + $30/mo)

• Dog: okay (max of 2 allowed with $250 fee + $30/mo)

Dylan Community Apartments

SPECIAL OFFER: One month free on select units!

We're not knocking your neighborhood (maybe we are), but we're in love with ours. RiNo is Denver's hub of culture and creativity, from art and design to food and beer. Its still indie, edgy and industrial but always full of friends, smiles and bikes. There's just no other neighborhood like it in Denver.

Amenities!

Resident Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen, TVs and Complimentary Coffee Station

Lounge Complete with Indoor/Outdoor Seating Options

Private Speakeasy for Solitude or Entertaining

Rooftop Deck with Panoramic Views of Downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountain Front Range

Resort Style Lap Pool

Spa Surrounded by Lush Landscaping

Outdoor Poolside Lounge with Gaming and Multi-Media Connectivity

Courtyard Complete with Gourmet Grills, Fireside Communal Dining and Outdoor Theatre

24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center featuring Cybex Cardio & Hoist Training Equipment, TRX, and Personal Yoga Studio Complete with Fitness-On-Demand

Pet and Bike Wash

Ski, Snowboard and Bicycle Repair Shop and Storage

Secured Vehicle Parking and Bike Storage

Video Intercom at Building Entry

WiFi and USB Charging Stations throughout Amenity Areas

Conveniently located in the RiNo Arts District and within walking distance to Great Divide Brewery, The Source, Mockery Brewery, Industry, TAXI, and the 38th Street Light Rail Station

Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Amenities in Downtown Denver’s greatest neighborhoods with Easy Access to I-25 and I-70, and Union Station

Pet deposit: $500

Monthly pet fee: $35

• Cat: okay (max of 1 allowed)

• Dog: okay (max of 1 allowed)

• Other: okay (max of 1 allowed)

Post River North

Post River North Apartments will feature luxury apartment homes and will be situated just north of downtown Denver in a neighborhood that is home to a number of creative offices, art galleries and an array of cultural amenities. Located on the corner of 28th Street and Brighton Boulevard, Post River North Apartments will feature six stories of upscale apartment homes surrounding a courtyard and parking garage.

The River North Art District is one of the city’s most emerging locales, featuring a vibrant, transit-friendly atmosphere with immediate access to downtown via bike, bus and a commuter rail stop that was completed in 2016. The University of Colorado A Line will also serve as a link to Denver International Airport. The community also is within minutes of Interstates 25 and 70, the key thoroughfares of the metro area.

Post River North Apartments, part of the Denargo Market Development Plan, will be located across the street from Industry Denver, a recently unveiled commercial development featuring 120,000 square feet of office space and several restaurants. The site is three blocks south of The Source, another new development consisting of several high-end restaurants, specialty grocers, a brewery and other retail outlets.

In addition to the nearby retailers, residents will have convenient access to many of the city’s prominent attractions. Included are Union Station, Coors Field, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Denver Arts Museum and Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Downtown Denver also is known to have one of the country’s liveliest nightlife scenes with an array of bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

Post River North Apartments will consist of studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes and offer panoramic views of downtown Denver and the picturesque Rocky Mountains. The community will wrap around a courtyard with a resort-style pool, cabana and barbecue area. The ground floor will include a fitness center, clubhouse and leasing center. The building will grow to six stories on the south side to enhance the panoramic views.

Interiors of the pet-friendly apartment homes will be equipped with modern features such as energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile backsplashes and luxury vinyl tile. Included in the apartment homes, the community will feature one guest suite.

Lease Terms

Application Fee: $55

Processing Fees: $200

Security Deposit: $200 - $200

• Pets Allowed: 2 pets per apartment

• Pet Fee: $35-$400 (costs vary by size of pet)

• Pet Deposit: $200-$400 (costs vary by size of pet)

The Apartments at Denver Place

The Apartments at Denver Place are among Denver's largest apartment homes, featuring hardwood floors and granite counter tops in select apartments, walk in closets, on site laundry and stunning city and mountain views. Simply call and set an appointment to view your new downtown Denver apartment home. One visit will change your lifestyle!

Community amenities:

Concierge Service

Move-In Made Easy with our Digital Waterton Concierge

Bike Storage

Gym Access* Promotions Apply

Pet Friendly — Cats and Large Dogs Accepted

Walking distance to Union Station and 16th Street Mall

Located just steps from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies

Ideal location close to shopping, dining and entertainment

Resident Events

Complimentary Wi-Fi and Coffee in Lobby

On-site Professional Management

On-site Maintenance

Cash Payments Via Moneygram

Electronic Communications with Management Office

Free e-Check Payments

Online Rent Payments

Online Service Requests and Status Updates

Personal Account Management

Recurring Auto-Payment Option

LIMITED TIME OFFER: SELECT 2BR APARTMENTS RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!

Call our office for details! Terms Apply

• Cat: okay. Residents with pets are required to pay a $400 non-refundable pet fee. (max of 2 allowed)

• Dog: okay. Residents with pets are required to pay a $400 non-refundable pet fee. (max of 2 allowed)

• Monthly pet fee: $30

IMT Cherry Creek

Welcome to IMT Cherry Creek, ideally situated in the desirable neighborhood of Cherry Creek, CO. Enjoy coming home to well-appointed one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with all the conveniences you desire. From two fitness centers to two clubhouses with billiards to two heated outdoor swimming pools and spas, IMT Cherry Creek is comprised of two communities, which together boasts double the amount of amenities that are sure to fit any lifestyle.

Take a tour around IMT Cherry Creek and you'll find the lifestyle you have been looking for! With Cherry Creek Shopping Center nearby, retailers like Nordstrom, Macy's, and Neiman Marcus are at your fingertips. From Washington Park to Vanderbilt Park, enjoy the plethora of walking and bike trails available to you. Not to mention the proximity to the Colorado Boulevard and Broadway Light Rail Stations, which make Cherry Creek a commuter's paradise! You'll benefit from the high quality of life provided from IMT Cherry Creek.

• Cat: okay. Dogs and Cats allowed (maximum of up to 2 pets). For one pet, pet fee (non-refundable) is $350 and pet rent is $35 per month. For two pets, pet fee (non-refundable) is $500 and pet rent is $45 per month. No Weight Restriction. Some breed restrictions apply.

• Dog: okay. Dogs and Cats allowed (maximum of up to 2 pets). For one pet, pet fee (non-refundable) is $350 and pet rent is $35 per month. For two pets, pet fee (non-refundable) is $500 and pet rent is $45 per month. No Weight Restriction. Some breed restrictions apply.

Regatta Sloan's Lake

Whether you favor canoeing across the water or cozying up in your private home office, at Regatta Sloans Lake, youll wake up to a new adventure each and every day. Settle in and savor luxurious comfort at your fingertips and endless fun right outside your door. Our community sits on the edge of Sloans Lake Park in an up-and-coming neighborhood surrounded by taverns, brunch spots, local grocers and of course, the beautiful Sloans Lake. When the mood strikes, downtown Denver is just a short light rail ride away. Say hello to a home where you (and your pet) will feel truly welcome.

Pet deposit: $250

Monthly pet fee: $25

• Cat: okay (max of 2 allowed)

• Dog: okay (max of 2 allowed)

• Other: okay (max of 2 allowed)

7/S Denver Haus

Denver's best-kept secret. RedPeak is proud to present 7/S Denver Haus, brand new luxury residences located in a walkable urban core. A neighborhood with character, an unbeatable view of downtown and amenities that cater to your every need.7/S Denver Haus is the home you've been waiting for.

SPECIAL OFFER: 6 weeks free on select homes! Plus, fee free move-ins! Including pet fees! Applies to 11+ month lease terms.

• Cat: okay. Limit 2 pets per apt. (max of 2 allowed with $200 fee + $20/mo)

• Dog: okay. Limit 2 pets per apt. (max of 2 allowed with $300 fee + $30/mo)

