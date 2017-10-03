 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
It's About F*cking Time: Rents Falling Across Metro Denver
File photo

It's About F*cking Time: Rents Falling Across Metro Denver

Michael Roberts | October 3, 2017 | 6:41am
AA

As we've reported, metro Denver rent prices have been moderating of late, but as recently as August, rents were up on a month-to-month basis almost everywhere in the area. However, that's finally changed. In September, rent prices were either unchanged or down from the previous month in ten different communities in and around the Mile High City.

These results can be found in the October 2017 Denver Rent Report from ApartmentList.com. Granted, the data gathered by the site isn't all positive. On a year-to-year basis, rents are still up across Denver metro, with one community showing a whopping 7.6 percent increase from this time in 2016. That goes for Denver proper, too, where rents have risen by 2.7 percent over the past twelve months.

Related Stories

Moreover, rents still aren't exactly cheap. The median price for a one-bedroom in the priciest community overall is $1,600, and a two-bedroom there will cost you more than two grand.

At the same time, though, that particular Denver suburb has experienced a 1 percent decrease in rent from the previous month — the second largest over that period.

Get the details below, with the ten cities analyzed by ApartmentList.com ranked in descending order of month-to-month changes in rent prices. Which are at last headed in the right direction.

It's About F*cking Time: Rents Falling Across Metro Denver
File photo

Number 10: Thornton

Median one-bedroom price: $1,440
Median two-bedroom price: $1,820
Year-to-year change: +3.5 percent
Month-to-month change: 0.0 percent

Number 9: Arvada

Median one-bedroom price: $1,190
Median two-bedroom price: $1,510
Year-to-year change: +5.0 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.1 percent

Number 8: Westminster

Median one-bedroom price: $1,250
Median two-bedroom price: $1,580
Year-to-year change: +2.6 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.2 percent

Number 7 (tie): Denver

Median one-bedroom price: $1,060
Median two-bedroom price: $1,340
Year-to-year change: +2.7 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.4 percent

Number 7 (tie): Broomfield

Median one-bedroom price: $1,320
Median two-bedroom price: $1,660
Year-to-year change: +4.5 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.4 percent

Number 5 (tie): Littleton

Median one-bedroom price: $1,440
Median two-bedroom price: $1,830
Year-to-year change: +2.3 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.5 percent

It's About F*cking Time: Rents Falling Across Metro Denver
File photo

Number 5 (tie): Aurora

Median one-bedroom price: $1,240
Median two-bedroom price: $1,570
Year-to-year change: +5.7 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.5 percent

Number 3: Englewood

Median one-bedroom price: $1,200
Median two-bedroom price: $1,520
Year-to-year change: +2.3 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.9 percent

Number 2: Lone Tree

Median one-bedroom price: $1,600
Median two-bedroom price: $2,030
Year-to-year change: +7.6 percent
Month-to-month change: -1.0 percent

Number 1: Golden

Median one-bedroom price: $1,230
Median two-bedroom price: $1,550
Year-to-year change: +2.1 percent
Month-to-month change: -1.9 percent

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >