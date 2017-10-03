It's About F*cking Time: Rents Falling Across Metro Denver

As we've reported, metro Denver rent prices have been moderating of late, but as recently as August, rents were up on a month-to-month basis almost everywhere in the area. However, that's finally changed. In September, rent prices were either unchanged or down from the previous month in ten different communities in and around the Mile High City.

These results can be found in the October 2017 Denver Rent Report from ApartmentList.com. Granted, the data gathered by the site isn't all positive. On a year-to-year basis, rents are still up across Denver metro, with one community showing a whopping 7.6 percent increase from this time in 2016. That goes for Denver proper, too, where rents have risen by 2.7 percent over the past twelve months.