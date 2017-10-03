It's About F*cking Time: Rents Falling Across Metro Denver

As we've reported, metro Denver rent prices have been moderating of late, but as recently as August, rents were up on a month-to-month basis almost everywhere in the area. However, that's finally changed. In September, rent prices were either unchanged or down from the previous month in ten different communities in and around the Mile High City.
These results can be found in the October 2017 Denver Rent Report from ApartmentList.com. Granted, the data gathered by the site isn't all positive. On a year-to-year basis, rents are still up across Denver metro, with one community showing a whopping 7.6 percent increase from this time in 2016. That goes for Denver proper, too, where rents have risen by 2.7 percent over the past twelve months.
Moreover, rents still aren't exactly cheap. The median price for a one-bedroom in the priciest community overall is $1,600, and a two-bedroom there will cost you more than two grand.
At the same time, though, that particular Denver suburb has experienced a 1 percent decrease in rent from the previous month — the second largest over that period.
Get the details below, with the ten cities analyzed by ApartmentList.com ranked in descending order of month-to-month changes in rent prices. Which are at last headed in the right direction.
Number 10: Thornton
Median one-bedroom price: $1,440
Median two-bedroom price: $1,820
Year-to-year change: +3.5 percent
Month-to-month change: 0.0 percent
Number 9: Arvada
Median one-bedroom price: $1,190
Median two-bedroom price: $1,510
Year-to-year change: +5.0 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.1 percent
Number 8: Westminster
Median one-bedroom price: $1,250
Median two-bedroom price: $1,580
Year-to-year change: +2.6 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.2 percent
Number 7 (tie): Denver
Median one-bedroom price: $1,060
Median two-bedroom price: $1,340
Year-to-year change: +2.7 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.4 percent
Number 7 (tie): Broomfield
Median one-bedroom price: $1,320
Median two-bedroom price: $1,660
Year-to-year change: +4.5 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.4 percent
Number 5 (tie): Littleton
Median one-bedroom price: $1,440
Median two-bedroom price: $1,830
Year-to-year change: +2.3 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.5 percent
Number 5 (tie): Aurora
Median one-bedroom price: $1,240
Median two-bedroom price: $1,570
Year-to-year change: +5.7 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.5 percent
Number 3: Englewood
Median one-bedroom price: $1,200
Median two-bedroom price: $1,520
Year-to-year change: +2.3 percent
Month-to-month change: -0.9 percent
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Number 2: Lone Tree
Median one-bedroom price: $1,600
Median two-bedroom price: $2,030
Year-to-year change: +7.6 percent
Month-to-month change: -1.0 percent
Number 1: Golden
Median one-bedroom price: $1,230
Median two-bedroom price: $1,550
Year-to-year change: +2.1 percent
Month-to-month change: -1.9 percent
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!