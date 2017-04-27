Class Certification Granted to Thousands of Homeless Suing Denver Over Sweeps

A November 15 sweep of the homeless in Denver. Brandon Marshall

Today, Thursday, April 27, U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez granted class certification in a lawsuit that challenges Denver's homeless sweeps. According to the attorney representing the plaintiffs, Jason Flores-Williams, the ruling is historic: It was made on civil-rights grounds, and the certified class covers every single person who finds themselves experiencing homelessness in Denver — at latest count, 3,600 in Denver County, according to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative.

The plaintiffs' lawyer, Jason Flores-Williams. Brandon Marshall

"By granting class certification, the federal court recognized that the City of Denver has a policy focused on homeless persons," says Flores-Williams. "[It's] a policy that many believe to be an immoral, unjust and unconstitutional war on the poor."

The lawsuit against Denver alleges that the city has violated the Constitution when it's conducted homeless sweeps, including violating the Fourth Amendment's protections against unlawful searches and seizures.

Prior to class certification being granted on Thursday, the case had a number of hearings and had recently seen developments in April when documents turned over to Flores-Williams during the discovery phase of the case revealed that city employees had trashed people's belongings during a sweep that occurred in July 2016.

"This is a huge win," says Flores-Williams about the class-certification ruling.

Westword reached out to the mayor's office for comment, and will update this piece with any provided statements.

