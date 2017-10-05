Rockies' Worst/Most Heartbreaking Moments — Including Last Night

The caption on the photo above from the Colorado Rockies Twitter account reads, "Our season has come to an end here in Arizona. What a ride. Thank you for sharing it with us!"

In a post yesterday headlined "Rockies' Playoffs Run Could Last One Game, and That's F*cked Up," I noted that I hate the play-in game for Major League Baseball wild-card teams, adding that I was confident my mind wouldn't be changed even if Colorado's team bested the Arizona Diamondbacks last night. Too bad I didn't get the chance to find out. The Rockies dug themselves a 6-0 hole, and while Nolan Arenado and company fought back to within a single run late in the contest, the ’Zona crew proved too much, ultimately winning 11-8. As such, the game joins the most heartbreaking, and just plain worst, moments in the squad's 24-year existence.

Here are some of the other dubious achievements recalled by journalists and Rockies fans.

The 2000 Spending Spree Gone Wrong

For years, the Rockies hit the cover off the ball but couldn't get reliable starting pitching. So in the year 2000, as noted by CBS Sports, the squad dropped a combined $172 million to secure the services of two veteran left-handers, Mike Hampton and Denny Neagle. Unfortunately, Hampton was a disaster in Colorado, racking up a sky-high 5.75 ERA in the 62 games he hurled for the club before being traded. Neagle's ERA was nearly as high — 5.57 — and to add insult to injury, he pleaded guilty to patronizing a prostitute in 2006.