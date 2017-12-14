After FCC Net Neutrality Decision, Coffman Takes Case to Congress

Within an hour of the Federal Communications Commission voting to rescind rules protecting net neutrality on December 14, Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman took to Twitter to voice his disappointment and announce that he'll be introducing his own bill pertaining to net neutrality in Congress, where the "conversation belongs."
Net neutrality is the idea that internet service providers shouldn’t be allowed to control access to certain types of web content based on the service provider's preference; all data on the internet is to be treated the same.
But in a controversial vote along party lines today, the FCC voted to rescind net neutrality protections. Coffman was among the elected officials who'd asked the FCC to delay its decision and allow Congress to decide on the issue.
Given @AjitPaiFCC and the @FCC lack of response to my letter, I will be submitting legislation pertaining to #netneutrality. This conversation belongs in #Congress. As I draft this bill email me your suggestions to: netneutrality.coffman@mail.house.gov pic.twitter.com/DMRPQvA4p1— Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) December 14, 2017
Coffman is now asking constituents for suggestions on the language of the proposed bill, which can be sent to this address: netneutrality.coffman@mail.house.gov.
Earlier, Coffman had said he was disappointed that the FCC had not responded to his office over the matter.
I'm deeply disappointed and troubled by the lack of response from the @FCC in regards to today's vote, as well as ignoring multiple Congressional calls for a delay. A decision decision of this magnitude, should take place in Congress, & not by unelected bureaucrats in Washington— Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) December 14, 2017
Westword has reached out to Coffman's office for details on the bill, and will update this piece with additional information.
