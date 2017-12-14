 


After FCC Net Neutrality Decision, Coffman Takes Case to Congress
Chris Walker | December 14, 2017 | 1:00pm
Within an hour of the Federal Communications Commission voting to rescind rules protecting net neutrality on December 14, Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman took to Twitter to voice his disappointment and announce that he'll be introducing his own bill pertaining to net neutrality in Congress, where the "conversation belongs."

Net neutrality is the idea that internet service providers shouldn’t be allowed to control access to certain types of web content based on the service provider's preference; all data on the internet is to be treated the same.

But in a controversial vote along party lines today, the FCC voted to rescind net neutrality protections. Coffman was among the elected officials who'd asked the FCC to delay its decision and allow Congress to decide on the issue.

Coffman is now asking constituents for suggestions on the language of the proposed bill, which can be sent to this address: netneutrality.coffman@mail.house.gov.

Earlier, Coffman had said he was disappointed that the FCC had not responded to his office over the matter.

Westword has reached out to Coffman's office for details on the bill, and will update this piece with additional information.

 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

