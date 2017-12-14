After FCC Net Neutrality Decision, Coffman Takes Case to Congress

Within an hour of the Federal Communications Commission voting to rescind rules protecting net neutrality on December 14, Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman took to Twitter to voice his disappointment and announce that he'll be introducing his own bill pertaining to net neutrality in Congress, where the "conversation belongs."

Net neutrality is the idea that internet service providers shouldn’t be allowed to control access to certain types of web content based on the service provider's preference; all data on the internet is to be treated the same.

But in a controversial vote along party lines today, the FCC voted to rescind net neutrality protections. Coffman was among the elected officials who'd asked the FCC to delay its decision and allow Congress to decide on the issue.