Courtney Plante Admits to Role in Bizarre Murder Try Against Former Teacher

Update: Courtney Plante has taken a plea agreement in regard to attempted-murder allegations against her and significant other Sean Overstreet dating back to January 2016, when she was nineteen and he was 37. The deal trims time off Plante's possible sentence but doesn't let her off the hook for a crime against a former teacher of hers that was as violent as it was bizarre.

According to the original arrest affidavit, Overstreet stabbed Michael Brown multiple times while Plante allegedly encouraged him via comments such as, "Go get him, Sean."

Our previous coverage has been incorporated into this post.

A year-plus after their arrests, the Facebook pages of Plante and Overstreet remain online.

Her timeline also sports two separate "Got Engaged" items — one in March, another in October.

Her status says she's "in a relationship."

However, a photo of her on Overstreet's page....

...is captioned "My wonderful wife!!!"

Whatever their relationship, they were together on January 4, 2016, during the incident that landed both of them behind bars.

At around 7:27 p.m. that evening, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Highway 50 and Fremont County Road 1A in Cotopaxi.

The report: a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, the law enforcers came upon a man identified by the Canon City Daily Record as Michael Brown.

An arrest warrant obtained by the paper maintains that Plante, whom Brown recognized as a former student, knocked on his door and said she needed help with a U-Haul that had broken down near a business with a very utilitarian name: Cotapaxi Store.

Brown is said to have driven Plante there in his car, a Jeep Cherokee.

But upon their arrival, a man allegedly assaulted Brown, smashing his face into the ground and stabbing him.

The attacker's face was partially hidden.

But Brown heard Plante use the aforementioned phrase "Go get him, Sean."

After blocking an attempt to slash his throat, Brown was able to get away and run toward the store.

At that point, the sheriff's office maintains, he flagged down a passerby.

But that wasn't the end of the story. Plante and Overstreet allegedly climbed into the Jeep, fired it up and chased after Brown — until they crashed into the passerby's ride.

They then fled the scene.

Neither suspect was immediately apprehended.

The next night, though, Plante was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

And at 5:30 p.m. the following evening, January 6, Overstreet was found.

Here's a Fremont County photo of him being fitted for a pair of handcuffs.

The two were placed on no-bond holds and subsequently charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, aggravated robbery and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, plus criminal mischief, two attempted-second-degree-assault counts and six crime-of-violence beefs. As a bonus, Overstreet was hit with three sentence enhancers after being identified as a habitual criminal.

In March, Overstreet pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but within a few months, that strategy had changed. By October's end, he admitted to attempting to murder Brown in exchange for the other charges against him being dropped, and on December 22, he was sentenced to forty years' incarceration.

Months more passed before Plante's pact was signed. But last week, she pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and a crime of violence in a pact that will result in a fifteen-to-24-year jolt, after which she'll serve five years of mandatory parole. Her sentencing hearing is set for March.

