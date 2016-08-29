Denver Go Topless Day 2016 Captured in Videos (NSFW)

Two participants in yesterday's Denver Go Topless Day event. Videos below. YouTube

A crowd estimated in the hundreds took part in Denver Go Topless Day, the local version of a national event intended to strike a blow in favor of gender equality and against local rules (like ones in Fort Collins) that treat the nipples of men and women differently.

Both men and women were among the demonstrators who gathered at Civic Center Park before marching down the 16th Street Mall.

There have been no reports of arrests or other incidents associated with the rally, and from videos shared online by participants, the event appears to have been a wholly positive affair.

