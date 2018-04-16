Great Hall Partners Will Start Shopping for New Airport Concessions Today

Public planning for the renovation of the Great Hall at Denver International Airport will take off today. In August 2017, Great Hall Partners — a team that includes Madrid-based Ferrovial Airports, Saunders Construction and JLC Infrastructure — signed a $650 million development deal with the airport authority, approved by Denver City Council, for the four-year redevelopment of the Jeppesen Terminal. Part of a 34-year, $1.8 billion update of the airport, it calls for moving all security operations up to the north end of the sixth floor and opening up the Great Hall to more retail opportunities...but restricting two-thirds of that space to ticketed passengers.

If you've gotten stuck in one of the long security lines that have popped up again recently at the airport (45 minutes on the first Friday afternoon in April), you're not going to lament TSA's move from the Great Hall, which was designed before security screening increased after 9/11. Given changes in airline check-in procedures, there's plenty of room for those operations on the sixth floor.