WTF: Metro Denver Rents Are Going Down and Up at the Same Time

A real estate pro recently argued in this space that renting makes more sense than buying in Denver right now, particularly for newcomers to the area, because an increase in the number of available rental units is finally leading to better deals. But while August rents in many metro communities are actually down from last month, or rising at a more modest pace than during the craziest periods of the past few years, they're still up in almost all parts of metro over this time last year for both one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, sometimes by double-digit percentages.

That's the takeaway from Zumper's August 2017 Denver rent report. The site pulled together median rent figures for a dozen Denver area communities and unearthed some positive developments, particularly in the short run. For instance, one-bedroom rent in Littleton is down 4.8 percent from last month, while a two-bedroom in Broomfield will cost you an average of 3.4 percent less than it would have in July.