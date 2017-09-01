The One Metro-Denver Place Where Rent Is Actually Going Down

As we've reported, rent prices in metro Denver are finally starting to moderate, but they're still up by a considerable amount over this time last year. The trend continues in the latest Denver rent report for September, which shows that prices are higher than they were twelve months earlier in all nine area communities analyzed. But the numbers are leveling off on a month-to-month basis, where only one of the nine experienced a rent increase of more than 1 percent since August, and costs actually fell in another metro town.

The results come from ApartmentList.com, which has tweaked its methodology in ways that may have impacted the latest data set. The site acknowledges that its previous approach tended to skew toward luxury apartments, and as a result, some digits may have been inflated to some degree. The new process employed for September is thought to be more accurate.

The numbers certainly offer their share of surprises. Note, for instance, that Denver's rent increase since September 2016, estimated at 3 percent, is actually lower than the 3.8 percent registered by Colorado as a whole.