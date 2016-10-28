DUI Crackdowns in Denver for Halloween Weekend
Halloween is here, and while your Uber fare during surge hours might be scary, it's not nearly as terrifying as a DUI, or worse.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) warns its DUI crackdowns have begun today, October 28, for Halloween weekend and will continue until Tuesday, November 1. They've summoned the strength of one-hundred law enforcement agencies across the state to participate in this weekend's crackdown.
CDOT says there were 269 DUI arrests in the state last Halloween weekend. This fall alone, from September 16 to October 24, law enforcement arrested 1,352 people for impaired driving. Yes, that figure is pretty scary. So don't be a goddamn idiot and head their warning, Denver.
Here's more information from the department:
CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase their DUI enforcement as part of CDOT’s The Heat Is On campaign, aiming to eliminate drunk driving related injuries and fatalities this Halloween.
Last year’s Halloween enforcement resulted in 269 DUI arrests, with the Denver Police Department (31), Aurora Police Department (27) and Colorado Springs Police Department (22) citing the most arrests. In addition, the Colorado State Patrol reported 55 arrests statewide.
“The consequences of a DUI goes beyond the financial repercussions,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “Drivers can lose their license, face time in jail and be summoned to community service, not to mention the possibility of killing yourself or someone else in a drunk driving crash. It is not worth the risk when driving impaired is entirely preventable.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nationally, 45 percent of all traffic fatalities on Halloween between 2011-2015 involved a drunk driving related crash, while 23 percent of all pedestrian fatalities on Halloween involved a drunk driver.
“With thousands of families taking to the streets for trick-or-treating, it is imperative that we keep Colorado’s roads safe and free of impaired drivers.” said Colonel Scott Hernandez, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “We want Coloradans to celebrate responsibly this weekend. We’ll have more troopers, increased saturation patrols and DUI checkpoints in place to arrest those who unfortunately choose to drive after drinking.”
During the recent Fall Festivals DUI enforcement period, which ran from Sept. 16 to Oct. 24, law enforcement arrested 1352 people for impaired driving. The most arrests came from the Denver Police Department (161), Colorado Springs Police Department (154) and Aurora Police Department (221). The Colorado State Patrol reported 95 arrests statewide.
