DUI Crackdowns in Denver for Halloween Weekend

Halloween is here, and while your Uber fare during surge hours might be scary, it's not nearly as terrifying as a DUI, or worse.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) warns its DUI crackdowns have begun today, October 28, for Halloween weekend and will continue until Tuesday, November 1. They've summoned the strength of one-hundred law enforcement agencies across the state to participate in this weekend's crackdown.

CDOT says there were 269 DUI arrests in the state last Halloween weekend. This fall alone, from September 16 to October 24, law enforcement arrested 1,352 people for impaired driving. Yes, that figure is pretty scary. So don't be a goddamn idiot and head their warning, Denver.

Here's more information from the department:


