Fund Established to Pay for Stories From Laid-Off Denver Post Journalists

Denver Post journalists have been waging a war of words against Alden Global Capital, its vulture hedge fund owner, and given that the paper is still making millions despite layoffs targeting nearly a third of its newsroom staff, Alden appears to be winning. But now, those Post scribes and photographers who've been given their walking papers have a new opportunity to be paid to exercise their skills. The Economic Hardship Reporting Project has established a $10,000 fund specifically earmarked for recently axed Post employees.

"This isn't charity," stresses Alissa Quart, the project's executive director and editor, who developed the fund in conjunction with EHRP managing director David Wallis. "They're going to be writing for us. Journalists love to do what they do — and they want to work."

According to Quart, the Economic Hardship Reporting Project got its start in 2011-2012, when founder Barbara Ehrenreich "saw there was a huge number of journalists who were either suddenly out of work or having to work freelance, and their rates were stagnating or going down. Reporters were being laid off, photographers were being laid off."