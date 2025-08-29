Denver "Workers Over Billionaires" Labor Day Protest: What to Know

According to May Day Strong, one goal of the national protest is to "protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people" and to "stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, Indigenous, trans people, and all our communities."

National organizers with the 50501 Movement and May Day Strong called for a mass mobilization online with the hashtag #WorkersOverBillionaires.The permit to gather at the Capitol is held by 50501 and Political Revolution, which are both national groups but have local chapters for Colorado. Other local groups, like the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Women's Strike, the Denver Aurora Community Action Committee and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, are calling on people to join the Labor Day protest, too.