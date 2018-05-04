Chuck Plunkett Quits Denver Post After Another Hedge Fund Attack Is Spiked

Denver Post editorial-page editor Chuck Plunkett has resigned after an executive for the subsidiary company that runs the paper refused to okay a new editorial critical of its actual majority owner, Alden Global Capital, a vulture hedge fund that's slowly sucking it dry. But you won't read about that in the Post, thanks to what amounts to internal censorship enforced by Alden and Digital First Media, its de facto proxy.

Plunkett has not yet responded to Westword's request for comment. However, he told the New York Times that his new piece, which he'd written for inclusion in the Sunday, May 6, edition of the Post, castigated Alden for ordering journalist job cuts — layoffs for about a third of the newsroom staff were announced in March — while raking in fat profits. Likewise, he criticized the firing of Dave Krieger, editorial-page editor of the Post's sister paper, the Boulder Daily Camera, for self-publishing his own Alden takedown after his publisher, Al Manzi, wouldn't give it his blessing.

A few weeks back, Plunkett assembled a package of editorials for the Post about Alden that he managed to slip past the guard dogs because the Post is currently without a publisher, following Mac Tully's January resignation. Plunkett rightly received national acclaim for his bravery, with the Times among the many newspapers to cover the story.