How Much It Costs to Rent a 2-Bedroom in 26 Denver Neighborhoods Right Now

How Much It Costs to Rent a 2-Bedroom in 26 Denver Neighborhoods Right Now

Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 6:52 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Additional photos below.
Thinkstock file photo
A A

The November 2016 Denver Rent Report from ApartmentList.com offers median costs for renting a two-bedroom apartment in 26 neighborhoods across the metro area.

As you'll see, the digits vary widely.

Example: The median rent rate in the least expensive neighborhood surveyed is exactly one-third the asking price for the average two-bedroom in the priciest part of town.

Continue to see the photo-illustrated rundown, ordered from low to high. Click for more information.

Washington-Virginia Vale.
YouTube file photo

Number 26: Washington-Virginia Vale: $1,220

West Colfax.
YouTube file photo

Number 25: West Colfax: $1,310

Virginia Village.
YouTube file photo

Number 24: Virginia Village: $1,390

Hampden.EXPAND
YouTube file photo

Number 23: Hampden: $1,440

Hale.
YouTube file photo

Number 22: Hale: $1,450

Windsor.
YouTube file photo

Number 21: Windsor: $1,550

University Hills.
YouTube file photo

Number 20: University Hills: $1,590

Park Hill.
YouTube file photo

Number 19: Park Hill: $1,600

Speer.
YouTube file photo

Number 18: Speer: $1,680

Lowry Field.
YouTube

Number 17: Lowry Field: $1,780

West Highland.
YouTube file photo

Number 16: West Highland: $1,830

Stapleton.
YouTube file photo

Number 15: Stapleton: $1,860

Capitol Hill.
YouTube file photo

Number 14: Capitol Hill: $1,900

Washington Park.
YouTube file photo

Continue to see how much a two-bedroom apartment costs to rent in the thirteen most expensive Denver neighborhoods.


