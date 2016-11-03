How Much It Costs to Rent a 2-Bedroom in 26 Denver Neighborhoods Right Now

Additional photos below. Thinkstock file photo

The November 2016 Denver Rent Report from ApartmentList.com offers median costs for renting a two-bedroom apartment in 26 neighborhoods across the metro area.

As you'll see, the digits vary widely.

Example: The median rent rate in the least expensive neighborhood surveyed is exactly one-third the asking price for the average two-bedroom in the priciest part of town.

Continue to see the photo-illustrated rundown, ordered from low to high. Click for more information.

Washington-Virginia Vale. YouTube file photo

Number 26: Washington-Virginia Vale: $1,220

West Colfax. YouTube file photo

Number 25: West Colfax: $1,310

Virginia Village. YouTube file photo

Number 24: Virginia Village: $1,390

EXPAND Hampden. YouTube file photo

Number 23: Hampden: $1,440

Hale. YouTube file photo

Number 22: Hale: $1,450

Windsor. YouTube file photo

Number 21: Windsor: $1,550

University Hills. YouTube file photo

Number 20: University Hills: $1,590

Park Hill. YouTube file photo

Number 19: Park Hill: $1,600

Speer. YouTube file photo

Number 18: Speer: $1,680

Lowry Field. YouTube

Number 17: Lowry Field: $1,780

West Highland. YouTube file photo

Number 16: West Highland: $1,830

Stapleton. YouTube file photo

Number 15: Stapleton: $1,860

Capitol Hill. YouTube file photo

Number 14: Capitol Hill: $1,900

Washington Park. YouTube file photo

