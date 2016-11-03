How Much It Costs to Rent a 2-Bedroom in 26 Denver Neighborhoods Right Now
|
Additional photos below.
Thinkstock file photo
The November 2016 Denver Rent Report from ApartmentList.com offers median costs for renting a two-bedroom apartment in 26 neighborhoods across the metro area.
As you'll see, the digits vary widely.
Example: The median rent rate in the least expensive neighborhood surveyed is exactly one-third the asking price for the average two-bedroom in the priciest part of town.
Continue to see the photo-illustrated rundown, ordered from low to high. Click for more information.
|
Washington-Virginia Vale.
YouTube file photo
Number 26: Washington-Virginia Vale: $1,220
|
West Colfax.
YouTube file photo
Number 25: West Colfax: $1,310
|
Virginia Village.
YouTube file photo
Number 24: Virginia Village: $1,390
|
Hampden.
YouTube file photo
Number 23: Hampden: $1,440
|
Hale.
YouTube file photo
Number 22: Hale: $1,450
|
Windsor.
YouTube file photo
Number 21: Windsor: $1,550
|
University Hills.
YouTube file photo
Number 20: University Hills: $1,590
|
Park Hill.
YouTube file photo
Number 19: Park Hill: $1,600
|
Speer.
YouTube file photo
Number 18: Speer: $1,680
Number 17: Lowry Field: $1,780
|
West Highland.
YouTube file photo
Number 16: West Highland: $1,830
|
Stapleton.
YouTube file photo
Number 15: Stapleton: $1,860
|
Capitol Hill.
YouTube file photo
Number 14: Capitol Hill: $1,900
|
Washington Park.
YouTube file photo
Continue to see how much a two-bedroom apartment costs to rent in the thirteen most expensive Denver neighborhoods.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Chiefs HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Patriots HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!