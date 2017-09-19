Are Immigration Agents Breaking Protocol During Arrests at Courthouses in Denver?

Matthew Keller didn’t notice the undercover ICE agents until they had his client, Antonio García, in handcuffs. As soon as he realized what was happening, the attorney with the Meyer Law Firm pulled out his cell phone and started filming the arrest, which occurred on May 5.

“Do you guys have a warrant?” Keller asked the three ICE agents — two men and one woman — as they escorted García to an unmarked gray SUV parked in front of the Lindsey Flanigan Courthouse in Denver.

“Yes, sir,” answered one agent wearing a black jacket over a flannel shirt.

“Can I see it?” Keller asked.

“No, sir,” responded the agent.

“Can you guys tell me who called you?” Keller pressed.

The agents ignored him.

García did not struggle or yell as he was being handcuffed. Instead, he solemnly asked the agents in Spanish whether he could call his wife to let her know where he was being taken.

Keller was stunned that his client was being apprehended. García had no prior removal orders and had gone to the courthouse that morning to tend to a misdemeanor DUI charge. García knew he had a drinking problem and was trying to get it under control.

But since President Donald Trump issued an executive order on January 25 that effectively prioritizes all undocumented immigrants for deportation — unlike the Obama-era policy of focusing on convicted felons and gang members — immigration-related arrests in the United States have gone up considerably. The Los Angeles Times found that 8 million people in the United States are now under threat of deportation, compared to 1.4 million in 2016, and ICE arrests were up 38 percent during the 100 days after Trump’s executive order, compared to the same period last year.

What Keller didn’t know when García was apprehended was that the ICE agents involved may have been breaking Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy with regard to making courthouse arrests. Nor did Keller know just how often courthouse arrests like the one he was witnessing are happening in Denver and surrounding jurisdictions including Adams, Jefferson and Arapahoe counties.

Westword recently obtained 29 pages of internal ICE documents through a Freedom of Information Act request. The documents (published in full at the bottom of this article) show that ICE still makes its agents review and sign a protocol concerning courthouse arrests, even though Trump’s executive order effectively loosened rules agency-wide. The FOIA documents include a memo sent by the acting director at ICE’s Denver field office, Jeffrey Lynch, detailing how courthouse arrests should focus on four categories of undocumented persons: “aliens engaged in or suspected of terrorism or espionage,” “aliens convicted of an offense for which an element was active participation in a criminal street gang,” “aliens convicted of an offense classified as a felony in the convicting jurisdiction” and “aliens convicted of an ‘aggravated felony,’ as that term is defined in [immigration law].” Lynch’s directive, sent to his top-level officers on May 12 (seven days after Garcia’s arrest), is based on guidelines from a November 2014 memo issued by former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson.

ICE FOIA

According to Hans Meyer, principal of the Meyer Law Firm, García did not fit into any of the courthouse removal categories, since his DUI was a misdemeanor. In most cases — including García’s — Meyer says DUI charges do not meet the definition of an “aggravated felony” under immigration law. (Aggravated felonies often dovetail with felonies under state law and include things like murder, rape, drug trafficking, kidnapping and money laundering.)

“In the sense of ICE’s hunting license at courthouses, this shows that they’re poaching under their own rules,” Meyer says.

García is not alone in having been arrested at a Colorado courthouse with no felonies or aggravated felonies on his record.

Included in the FOIA documents is a spreadsheet that shows ICE arrests in Colorado from October 5, 2016, through May 9, 2017. It details 133 arrests carried out by ICE agents in Colorado: 52 at courthouses (31 in Denver), 44 at probation offices (twelve in Denver), two at Denver pre-trial services, and seven at “RMOMS,” which stands for Rocky Mountain Offender Management Systems. RMOMS is a private company that contracts with municipal and state governments to supervise parolees, people on probation and individuals assigned to drug-treatment programs.

According to the ICE spreadsheet, some individuals arrested at courthouses had felony convictions on their records, but others had only misdemeanors, including minor charges like possession of a controlled substance and bicycling under the influence.

It’s not clear whether the information represents all ICE arrests that occurred in Colorado between October and May; when Westword asked the agency for more information about the arrest database, we were referred back to its FOIA office, which had taken a leisurely five and a half months to respond to our initial request.

Meyer suspects that the data represents only a fraction of all ICE arrests in Colorado that occurred over those seven months. “My suspicion is that it’s not even close,” he says after reviewing the FOIA documents. “We’ve probably represented thirty people in detention in those seven months, and we’re just one law firm.”