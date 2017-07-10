Inmate Killed at Denver Jail Before Call to Investigate Marvin Booker's Death There

Inside Denver's Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center. Denvergov.org

Earlier today, July 10, an inmate was killed at Denver's main downtown jail. The incident, which a source says involved inmate-on-inmate violence, took place mere hours before speakers at a press conference outside the facility are expected to demand an investigation into the death of Marvin Booker, who died at the jail on July 9, 2010, nearly seven years ago to the day.

Among those sharing information about the death at what is formally known as the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center is the Colorado Latino Forum, whose post on the topic appears below in its entirety. However, a representative with the Denver Police Department confirms the death of an inmate at around the time (7:10 a.m.) mentioned in the CLF statement, and a Denver Sheriff Department rep notes that the incident is under investigation by the DPD. Neither agency has provided any additional details at this writing.

In its item about the death, the Colorado Latino Forum cites its concerns about overcrowding, staff shortages and rising assaults at the jail, suggesting that such issues may have factored in to the latest tragedy at Van Cise.

Here's the CLF statement:

