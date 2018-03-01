New Poll Shows Jason Crow Ahead of Mike Coffman

A new Public Policy Polling poll shows Democratic challenger Jason Crow with a five-point lead on Republican incumbent Mike Coffman in Colorado's 6th District, previewing what's likely to be a competitive election once again this fall.

The poll was conducted by Public Policy Polling, a Democratic pollster, and it was done for End Citizens United, a Democratic Political Action Committee.

"It's clear that folks of the 6th District are tired of career politicians like Mike Coffman who say one thing at come and then go to Washington to do the bidding of their donors and vote with Donald Trump 95 percent of the time," Crow said in a statement to Westword. "From day one, this campaign has been about servant leadership and putting Coloradans first. We won't solve the same problems by electing the same people who got us here. Colorado is ready for a change this November and I’m fighting to bring a new generation of leadership to Washington to get results.”