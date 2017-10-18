Denver Radio Boss of KS-107.5, Alice and More Is Out

One of the most powerful figures in Denver radio has fallen. Amy Griesheimer is out as vice president and general manager for KS-107.5, Alice and three other stations owned by the national media conglomerate Entercom, with observers speculating that the move was made because of ratings and revenue shortfalls in an industry that continues to struggle with the fallout from technological changes and shifting listener habits.

At this writing, we've been unable to reach Griesheimer, and Entercom has offered no official comment on the move. However, a knowledgeable source reveals that Doug Abernathy, one of Entercom's regional vice presidents, will serve as acting general manager for the Denver cluster, which also includes 99.5 The Mountain, Cruisin' 1430 KEZW and Comedy 103.1 KQKS, while a nationwide search is conducted for Griesheimer's replacement.

Griesheimer has been a power player in Denver radio for more than two decades. Her LinkedIn page notes that she's served as vice president and general manager of Alice for 23 years, beginning in 1994, and her responsibilities over the entire Entercom station group in the market began in the early 2000s.