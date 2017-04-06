The Ten Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Colorado Right Now

The ten priciest homes for sale in Colorado right now are scenic, spectacular, sprawling and spendy in the extreme. The least expensive of the batch costs $35 million, and the top pick can be yours only if you have more than $50 million at your disposal.

The roster was compiled by Property Shark. The site's Audra Rus notes that "Denver doesn't appear in the top ten.... While Aspen dominates this list with five homes, Colorado’s priciest home is in Meeker and comes with a dizzying price tag of $55 million."

That property, also known as the Seven Lakes Ranch, is currently owned by pro-golfing legend Greg Norman.

Number 10: 1500 Owl Creek Ranch Road, Aspen

Asking price:$35,000,000

Rarely do Aspen, Colorado estates of this grandeur, change hands. Sited on one of the finest 82-acre parcels in the Roaring Fork Valley, this recently remodeled 6-bedroom home, offers panoramic views from Aspen Mountain to the Snowmass Ski Area and Mount Daly. Designed by acclaimed Aspen architect, Bill Poss, this is not your typical mountain home. The main level offers grand entertaining spaces, with soaring ceilings and unobstructed views framed with pinion pine and spruce beams. Large inviting doors, call friends and family outdoors to the generous, manicured backyard, side-by-side ponds and beach for fun in the Rocky Mountains.

Number 9: 851 Wilson Way, Telluride

Asking price: $39,100,000

The ultimate modern alpine estate. Gracefully set upon one of the most dramatic 35-acre sites in the spectacular Telluride region, this masterpiece of contemporary design is unmatched in its setting, quality, detail and accommodations. Overlooking a reflective pond mirroring views of the towering cirque of rolling meadows and 14,000 foot peaks that surround the property, the homes soaring spaces showcase the very best in sophisticated mountain living. The home's creation was a remarkable collaboration between its owners and some of the most talented professionals in the world of architecture, interior design and construction. Featuring the very finest materials sourced from all over the world.

Number 8: 41 Popcorn Lane, Aspen

Asking price:$39,500,000

There may be no finer property to grace the banks of the Roaring Fork River that combines the attributes and amenities of this exclusive compound. Thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted, the quality and style is undeniable. Combining an exquisite main house with a charming guest house and separate caretaker’s quarters, these three primary living areas meld to create an unrivaled gated riverside retreat on 10.5 acres. The main house is over 13,000 square feet and includes 5 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 3 half baths, and a 4 car garage. Combined with the 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath guest house with 2 car garage and 1 bedroom, 1 bath caretaker’s quarters there is a total of over 17,000 square feet of heated living space. Start every morning and end every night with the calming waters of the Roaring Fork running through the heart of the property. With enticing outdoor spaces, unobstructed Indy Pass views and river access literally outside the door, one is hard pressed to find a more engaging environment in which to live the mountain lifestyle....

Number 7: 109 Willoughby Way, Aspen

Asking price:$39,750,000

A rare and coveted location on Willoughby Way just off Red Mountain Road, this legacy property is surrounded by water and nature on all sides. One's first impression of this classic mountain contemporary residence that graces 2.5 acres, designed by award-winning architectural firm, Poss Architecture and built by one of Aspen's best builders is the grand scale and timeless high-end materials. Large Hopes windows frame the mesmerizing views of Aspen Mountain, the City of Aspen and water — whether it's the large pond, waterfall, stream, hot tub or pool. Dry-stacked stone interior walls intersect with glass and continue to the exterior. The serene bedroom suites provide privacy, while the dramatic public areas and multiple outdoor spaces are ready for entertaining.

14N 2941 County Road, Kremmling. Property Shark/Coldwell Banker

Number 6: 14N 2941 County Road, Kremmling

Asking price: $39,800,000

Nestled away in the Colorado high country, the aptly-named High Plains Ranch is a sprawling year-round recreational oasis. The 6,900-acre ranch features area amenities such as horse riding, skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and climbing. The 20,843-square-foot home basks in gorgeous views and is bursting at the seams with exclusive amenities meant to enhance the location’s experience – a gourmet kitchen, jetted tub, Jacuzzi, multiple fireplaces, stables and an over-sized garage.

