NotMyPresident: Your Guide to Anti-Trump Rallies, Events and Protests

Punk Against Trump

We'll be entering a new era on January 20, when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at his inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.

It goes without saying that much of the nation, including Denver County — which voted overwhelmingly against Trump, giving him only 18.89 percent of the vote — is not exactly supportive of the new administration.

Denver County Nov. 8 election results

As the inauguration approaches, there are a number of protests, rallies and art events planned in Denver at which participants can implicitly or explicitly express disapproval of the incoming president. We've compiled details of the more prominent actions, listed below in chronological order:

January 9

Protest Against Trump’s ‘Climate Denial Cabinet’

Senator Michael Bennet's Denver Office, 1127 Sherman Street, Suite 150

Senator Cory Gardner's office, 1125 17th Street, Suite 525

1:30 p.m.

Description from the event’s organizer, 350 Colorado:

On Monday, January 9th, people in Denver will join in a nationwide day of action against the President-elect Trump’s Climate Denial Cabinet with actions at each of Colorado's US Senators' Denver office to urge them to stand against climate change denial and with science and our communities. Participants will rally outside the offices and then deliver a letter that in 3 days of circulation has gathered signatures from over 40 Colorado organizations and businesses and more than 550 individuals urging the Senators to block Trump's climate change denying Cabinet picks. Senator Bennet accepts the science of climate change, but has not yet released a public position about if he plans to accept or reject Trump's Cabinet selections. Senator Gardner, like Trump and his proposed Cabinet members, also denies the scientific consensus of climate change.

January 11

Earth2Trump Roadshow of Resistance

Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California Street

6:30 to 8 p.m.

From the Facebook event page:





The roadshow is rallying and empowering defenders of civil rights and the environment to resist Trump's dangerous agenda. Stopping in 16 cities on its way to Washington, D.C., it will bring thousands of people to protest at the presidential inauguration. The free show is hosted by the Center for Biological Diversity, Food&Water Watch, WildEarth Guardians, Earth Guardians, All of Us Colorado, and National Intervention. Speakers include Valerie Love, Lauren Petrie, Jeremy Nichols and others. Musicians include singer songwriter Dana Lyons and Hawaiian slack key guitar legend Makana. This show is an opportunity to join a growing movement of resistance to all forms of oppression and all attacks on our environment. We must stand and oppose every Trump policy that hurts wildlife, poisons our air and water, destroys our climate, promotes racism, misogyny or homophobia, and marginalizes entire segments of our society. At each show, you can: • Sign the national Pledge of Resistance to Trump's dangerous agenda.

• Write a personalized #Earth2Trump message that will be carried to D.C. in a massive globe and delivered to Trump.

• Create a huge, viral social media #Earth2Trump messaging campaign.

• Connect with people in your community resisting oppression and find out how to join the million people who will protest in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day.

January 15

Writers Resist: Words of the West

Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 1515 Race Street

5 to 6:30 p.m.

While this even doesn't explicitly mention Trump, it's not difficult to read between the lines. The reading will highlight writers who are standing up to "reclaim our democratic ideals."

From the Facebook event page:



On January 15, 2017, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, in cities and towns across the world, invited writers will be reading aloud from a curated selection of diverse voices that speak to the ideals of democracy and free expression. We believe that writers — from journalists to poets to essayists to fiction writers — play a critical and fundamental role in our democracy, and that our work has never mattered more than it does now. The Colorado edition will feature: - CARLEEN BRICE

- EMILY PEREZ

- TEOW LIM GOH

- DAVID J. DANIELS

- ALEXANDER LUMANS

- BK LOREN

- SETH BRADY TUCKER

- KHADIJAH QUEEN

- RAKSHA VASUDEVAN With remarks by Alejandra Garza, Colorado ACLU Guests are invited to stay after the readings for refreshments and discussion. Writers will have books available for signing and purchase. This event is free and open to the public! We invite attendees to consider making a contribution to Colorado ACLU. Join us in the resistance.

Scenes from the 2014 MLK Marade. Kyle Huninghake

