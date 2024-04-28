Reader: Finally, Some Creativity in a Sea of Boring, Boxy Buildings!

The city sold the triangular-shaped lot for $2.5 million in 2017, and the developers are now putting the finishing touches on a building designed to mimic the bark of an aspen tree. The Populus will be the country’s first carbon-positive hotel, according to developer Urban Villages, which says it has planted 70,000 trees in Gunnison County to offset emissions from construction. It’s using local, biodegradable and high-quality materials to minimize its environmental impact as well.
But how about its impact to our eyes? In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers offer plenty of opinions. Says Jason:
It's supposed to be an aspen tree? It looks more like a mud wasp nest to me.Responds Peter:
They should’ve made it round if they wanted to symbolize a tree.Replies Christopher:
If we're going to completely abandon function for form, they should have made it out of wood and scrapped any idea of windows or doors.Notes Mark:
If I were a pigeon, I’d think “home at last."Admits Dave:
I feel itchy looking at this building.Says Carolyn:
I thought it was a proliferation of the mouth from "The Scream."Offers Caryn:
Looks like something a man might find in an adult toy store: "Fleshlight." It's appropriate for Colfax for sure.Suggests Bill:
Beautiful, but needs ziplines.Comments Daisy:
It looks like a trypophobia nightmare.Says Ilene:
This is so ugly. Celebration of plastic fantastic. I am all for new designs and sustainability, but this looks like a disease. It is the ugliest new building in Denver.Notes Savannah:
At first, I thought this was a Gaudi-style building in Barcelona.Responds Lawrence:
Looks like a freshman architecture school class conceptual design...no wonder the public hates architects.Adds Glenn:
Reminds me of the '70s crap that wanted to look "modern" but missed tremendously. BTW, the photoshop opportunities on this building are tremendous, so maybe they were ahead of the curve.Counters Angie:
Finally, some creativity in a sea of boring boxy buildings! Denver’s skyline does not stand out unless you are facing the mountains.What do you think of the Populus? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].