Season's First Colorado Ski Death at Breckenridge: Recalling Kevin Pitts

Kevin Pitts died on the Alpine Alley run at Breckenridge, seen here. Additional photos below. YouTube

Kevin Pitts, a 48-year-old Longmont resident who worked in marketing for Oracle, is the first person to die at a Colorado ski area during the 2016-2017 season, which got started late but has turned deadly earlier than the previous one.

Pitts perished after a crash on a black run at Breckenridge on Monday afternoon, December 19. As we've reported, Logan Salviano, the initial fatality of the 2015-2016 season, succumbed in January at Vail. Salviano was one of nine people to die during the season at Colorado ski resorts that we included in a post published on April 28, at the season was winding down. However, a reader recently informed us that we missed paying tribute to another person who lost his life on the slopes in the state: George Nolan, a 69-year-old from Greenwood, South Carolina. The reader notes that Nolan died at around 3 p.m. on March 19 at Telluride; his skis detached from his boots and he slid head first into a tree, sustaining fatal injuries even though he had been wearing a helmet.

Pitts's just-published obituary notes that he "passed away on a beautiful day in the mountains while vacationing with his family," including wife Rebecca Vogel, "the love of his life," and his two kids, ages nineteen and seventeen.

According to the Summit Daily, Pitts hit a tree on Breckenridge's Alpine Alley run, not far from Peak 8's Imperial Express SuperChair, shortly after 1 p.m. Although he, too, was wearing a helmet, he sustained a fatal blunt-force trauma injury. He was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m. at the Breckenridge Medical Center.

Kevin Pitts as seen in a 2015 video presentation. UrgentComm.com screen capture

Pitts's LinkedIn profile reveals that this holder of an MBA from Colorado State University had a busy career in the tech world. After gigs at Polycom and Avaya, both located in Westminster, he moved on to Oracle in 2014. There he worked as a director of marketing and served as the public face of the company at industry events.

The image above is from a 2015 video shot at the NENA 2015 Conference & Expo in Denver. There, Pitts demonstrated an Oracle system designed to restart a 911 network crippled by a denial-of-service attack.

Off the job, Pitts lived a vibrant Colorado life. An excerpt from his obituary notes that "Kevin and Rebecca were often found at Red Rocks in summer days discovering new music and reliving the 80's. Kevin's passion was being active in the outdoors — skiing, running and cycling in his free time."

A celebration of Pitts's life is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, at the Howe Mortuary in Longmont. In lieu of flowers, mourners are encouraged to contribute to the Longmont Humane Society, or the OUR Center of Longmont c/o Howe Mortuary. Click for more information.

In the meantime, Breckenridge vice president and COO John Buhler has issued the following statement: "Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends."

