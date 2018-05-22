Sovereign "Judge" Bruce Doucette Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

One of the most notable figures in America proselytizing and exercising “sovereign” ideology, Bruce Doucette, was sentenced to 38 years in Colorado state prison on Tuesday, May 22.

Doucette, who owned a computer-repair shop in Littleton, had declared himself a judge despite not being recognized by any U.S. judicial system, and was one of the leading actors in an extra-legal organization calling itself the “people's grand jury of Colorado.” On March 9, a jury in Denver had found Doucette guilty of 34 felony charges stemming from actions that Doucette described as an attempt to root out corruption in American government at its various levels: federal, state and local.

The type of sovereign ideology at the heart of his actions has parallels to the infamous Bundy family standoffs with federal agents in Nevada and Oregon. As we explained in a May 23, 2017, cover story delving into sovereign activity in Colorado's Costilla County, where Doucette himself traveled to swear in “constitutional marshals” and to dole out legal advice to off-the-grid residents fighting the county over land-use requirements, the movement appears to be spreading across the country. In our story, we noted: “Sometimes calling themselves ‘constitutionalists’ or ‘freemen,’ individuals who subscribe to a sovereign ideology often don’t believe they are required to follow any regulations drafted and passed by politicians — things like tax codes or driver’s license rules — because the U.S. government has been corrupted, and sovereigns are not under contract to adhere to all of its laws.”