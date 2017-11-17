 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
9News anchor Kyle Clark is among those getting the Google search treatment.
9News anchor Kyle Clark is among those getting the Google search treatment.
File photo

Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities

Michael Roberts | November 17, 2017 | 6:14am
AA

What does Google think about certain celebrities? A quick way to find out is to type in the word "is" and a famous name in the query box. A nanosecond later, you'll be offered a list of the most popular searches for that person.

Back in 2014, we tried this trick with a slew of the best known Coloradans in entertainment, sports and politics, and the results were often weird and consistently funny.

Related Stories

Three years later, some of the names on our list have changed thanks to retirement, among other things (bye-bye Peyton Manning and Adele Arakawa). And this time around, we've included a handful of folks who live here part-time or are so closely associated with Colorado that it feels like they still do. But fortunately, the strangeness and/or hilarity spewed out by the search engine remains very much the same.

Check out the photo-illustrated results below.

John Elway
National Football League Hall of Famer and Denver Broncos executive

Google wants to know...if he's still alive.

John Elway at his eatery.
John Elway at his eatery.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities (3)
Google search

Lindsey Vonn
Skiing legend

Google wants to know...if she's married to Tiger Woods (who she dated until splitting up with him in 2015).

Lindsey Vonn bringing glamour to the slopes.
Lindsey Vonn bringing glamour to the slopes.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities (5)
Google search

Cory Gardner
U.S. Senator

Google wants to know...if he's Hispanic.

Senator Cory Gardner strikes a pose.
Senator Cory Gardner strikes a pose.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities (7)
Google search

Von Miller
Denver Broncos star and former Super Bowl MVP

Google wants to know...if he's vegan (even though he owns a chicken farm).

Von Miller in a relaxed state.
Von Miller in a relaxed state.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities (9)
Google search

The Lumineers
The band that got all of America saying "Ho Hey."

Google wants to know...if the members are related Jewish (or Christian) (or atheist) hipsters.

The Lumineers at Red Rocks.
The Lumineers at Red Rocks.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities (11)
Google search

John Hickenlooper
Governor of Colorado

Google wants to know...if he's related to Bourke Hickenlooper, a powerful Iowa politician who died in 1971 (he is).

Governor John Hickenlooper governing.
Governor John Hickenlooper governing.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities (13)
Google search

T.J. Miller
Comedian who stays connected to his Denver roots

Google wants to know...if he starred in Napoleon Dynamite (which probably pisses off Jon Heder).

T.J. Miller collecting laughs.
T.J. Miller collecting laughs.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities (15)
Google search

Kevin Costner
Actor and Aspen ranch owner

Google wants to know...if he's straight outta Compton (he actually grew up there).

Kevin Costner has a ranch outside Aspen.
Kevin Costner has a ranch outside Aspen.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities (17)
Google search

Phil Anschutz
One of the richest people in Colorado

Google wants to know...who the hell he is.

Phil Anschutz should be able to make this month's rent.
Phil Anschutz should be able to make this month's rent.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities (19)
Google search

Kyle Clark
9News anchor

Google wants to know...if he's available (sorry, but he's taken).

Kyle Clark anchoring.
Kyle Clark anchoring.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities (21)
Google search
 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >