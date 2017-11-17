Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities

What does Google think about certain celebrities? A quick way to find out is to type in the word "is" and a famous name in the query box. A nanosecond later, you'll be offered a list of the most popular searches for that person.
Back in 2014, we tried this trick with a slew of the best known Coloradans in entertainment, sports and politics, and the results were often weird and consistently funny.
Three years later, some of the names on our list have changed thanks to retirement, among other things (bye-bye Peyton Manning and Adele Arakawa). And this time around, we've included a handful of folks who live here part-time or are so closely associated with Colorado that it feels like they still do. But fortunately, the strangeness and/or hilarity spewed out by the search engine remains very much the same.
Check out the photo-illustrated results below.
John Elway
National Football League Hall of Famer and Denver Broncos executive
Google wants to know...if he's still alive.
Lindsey Vonn
Skiing legend
Google wants to know...if she's married to Tiger Woods (who she dated until splitting up with him in 2015).
Cory Gardner
U.S. Senator
Google wants to know...if he's Hispanic.
Von Miller
Denver Broncos star and former Super Bowl MVP
Google wants to know...if he's vegan (even though he owns a chicken farm).
The Lumineers
The band that got all of America saying "Ho Hey."
Google wants to know...if the members are related Jewish (or Christian) (or atheist) hipsters.
John Hickenlooper
Governor of Colorado
Google wants to know...if he's related to Bourke Hickenlooper, a powerful Iowa politician who died in 1971 (he is).
T.J. Miller
Comedian who stays connected to his Denver roots
Google wants to know...if he starred in Napoleon Dynamite (which probably pisses off Jon Heder).
Kevin Costner
Actor and Aspen ranch owner
Google wants to know...if he's straight outta Compton (he actually grew up there).
Phil Anschutz
One of the richest people in Colorado
Google wants to know...who the hell he is.
Kyle Clark
9News anchor
Google wants to know...if he's available (sorry, but he's taken).
