Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities

What does Google think about certain celebrities? A quick way to find out is to type in the word "is" and a famous name in the query box. A nanosecond later, you'll be offered a list of the most popular searches for that person.

Back in 2014, we tried this trick with a slew of the best known Coloradans in entertainment, sports and politics, and the results were often weird and consistently funny.

Three years later, some of the names on our list have changed thanks to retirement, among other things (bye-bye Peyton Manning and Adele Arakawa). And this time around, we've included a handful of folks who live here part-time or are so closely associated with Colorado that it feels like they still do. But fortunately, the strangeness and/or hilarity spewed out by the search engine remains very much the same.

Check out the photo-illustrated results below.

John Elway

National Football League Hall of Famer and Denver Broncos executive



Google wants to know...if he's still alive.

John Elway at his eatery. File photo

Google search

Lindsey Vonn

Skiing legend

Google wants to know...if she's married to Tiger Woods (who she dated until splitting up with him in 2015).

Lindsey Vonn bringing glamour to the slopes. File photo

Google search

Cory Gardner

U.S. Senator

Google wants to know...if he's Hispanic.

Senator Cory Gardner strikes a pose. File photo

Google search

Von Miller

Denver Broncos star and former Super Bowl MVP



Google wants to know...if he's vegan (even though he owns a chicken farm).

Von Miller in a relaxed state. File photo

Google search

The Lumineers

The band that got all of America saying "Ho Hey."

Google wants to know...if the members are related Jewish (or Christian) (or atheist) hipsters.

The Lumineers at Red Rocks. File photo

Google search

John Hickenlooper

Governor of Colorado

Google wants to know...if he's related to Bourke Hickenlooper, a powerful Iowa politician who died in 1971 (he is).

Governor John Hickenlooper governing. File photo

Google search

T.J. Miller

Comedian who stays connected to his Denver roots

Google wants to know...if he starred in Napoleon Dynamite (which probably pisses off Jon Heder).

T.J. Miller collecting laughs. File photo

Google search

Kevin Costner

Actor and Aspen ranch owner



Google wants to know...if he's straight outta Compton (he actually grew up there).

Kevin Costner has a ranch outside Aspen. File photo

Google search

Phil Anschutz

One of the richest people in Colorado



Google wants to know...who the hell he is.

Phil Anschutz should be able to make this month's rent. File photo

Google search

Kyle Clark

9News anchor



Google wants to know...if he's available (sorry, but he's taken).

Kyle Clark anchoring. File photo