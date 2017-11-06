Here's the Colorado Place Where Texas Church Killer Devin Kelley Once Lived

On Sunday, November 5, just over a month after Stephen Paddock killed more than fifty people at a Las Vegas country music concert, and less than a week since Scott Ostrem gunned down three at a Thornton Walmart, a man named Devin Patrick Kelley murdered at least 26 parishioners at a church in tiny Sutherland Springs, Texas. We've subsequently learned that Kelley is a former member of the Air Force and a onetime resident of Colorado Springs who appears to have been fueled by strong feelings about religion, as were at least two killers who shook the community in the past.

The Paddock slaying prompted us to update our coverage of mass shootings. As we reported, approximately 1,864 such incidents — defined as involving at least three people being wounded or killed — took place in the United States between the July 20, 2012, Aurora theater attack and the horror in Vegas.

On October 2, when we published the aforementioned item, the Reddit website Guns Are Cool listed 338 mass shootings in 2017. On November 6, a mere 35 days later, the total stands at 377 — an average of more than one per day. And while the Texas church massacre is included, there's no listing for the Ostrem homicides, because Guns Are Cool uses a mass shooting definition that requires that at least four people be wounded or killed.