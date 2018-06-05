The Daily Show's Hilarious Take on the Backflipping FBI Agent Shooting

The story of the FBI agent who accidentally shot someone while executing a backflip at Mile High Spirits Distillery over the weekend went national with the speed of social media, and plenty of folks on Twitter quickly made sport of the bizarre situation. But now, as witnessed by a hilarious segment on the June 4 edition of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, the professionals are getting involved.

"Damn," Noah says near the start of the bit, on view below. "I always thought that white people were bad at dancing, but I didn’t know they were actually dangerous."

Since the shooting, the tale has moved forward on a criminal-justice track, with the Denver Police Department confirming that the homicide unit is investigating (even though the victim in the case was only wounded and is expected to fully recover) with an eye toward referring its findings to the Denver District Attorney's Office for possible charges.