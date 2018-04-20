The Popular Dog Breeds Most Likely to Bite You — and They're Not Pit Bulls

As expected, a revision of Castle Rock's animal code that removes its pit-bull ban passed on first reading at the town council's regular meeting on April 17. And research conducted as part of the proposal offers a strong argument for why pits shouldn't be singled out for prohibition. According to statistics for Castle Rock and surrounding communities, several other types of dogs, including some of the favorite breeds in Colorado and America as a whole, are much more likely to bite people, and bite them severely, than are pit bulls.

The introduction to the stats acknowledges that there's no definitive way to know how many pit bulls and pit bull crosses (meaning dogs that are deemed to have 51 percent of the breed's genetic makeup based on visual inspection) are currently living in Castle Rock. However, of the roughly 600 bites catalogued by Castle Rock animal control over the past ten years, only twenty involved pit bulls or pit-bull crosses. None of the 21 bites deemed "severe" involved pits.

Here's the severe-bite breakdown:

