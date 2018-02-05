Montbello Block Tied to Third Murder in Eighteen Months

As we've reported, Montbello, which was recently named Denver's fastest-growing suburb, has been fighting a reputation as a magnet of crime and recently scored a success on that count when a Sav-a-Lot grocery store opened in a neighborhood that had previously been a food desert. But this weekend brought a far less happy development. On Saturday night, February 3, a double homicide occurred on the same Montbello block where the body of another murder victim was dumped approximately eighteen months earlier.

At first glance, the place where the crimes happened — the 13100 block of East Elgin Place, near the intersection of East Andrews Drive — looks like a typical city residential area.

But on July 24, 2016, as we've reported, it was the site of horror and death.