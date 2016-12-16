Additional memes below. NFL Memes

For years now, we've previewed games between your Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots in the traditional manner — with memes created by people who truly loathe Tom Brady, the Pats' ultra-talented but exceedingly irritating quarterback.

And since the Broncos and the Pats are scheduled to face off on Sunday afternoon, December 18, at Mile High Stadium, in a game that will either extend or essentially end Denver's hopes to make the playoffs this year, we're pleased to help you get ready.

Note that this year's collection of fifteen hate memes touches on traditional themes, such as cheating and ball deflation. But there are also a surprising number that focus on urine — either how Brady gets rid of it or how eager Patriots fans would be to slurp it up. Ewwwww.

Enjoy all fifteen below.

NFL Memes

NFL Memes

NFL Memes

NFL Memes

NFL Memes

NFL Memes

NFL Memes

Continue to see more Tom Brady hate memes, 2016 regular season edition.