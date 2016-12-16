menu

Tom Brady Hate Memes, 2016 Regular-Season Edition

Tom Brady Hate Memes, 2016 Regular-Season Edition

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 6:21 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Additional memes below.
Additional memes below.
NFL Memes
A A

For years now, we've previewed games between your Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots in the traditional manner — with memes created by people who truly loathe Tom Brady, the Pats' ultra-talented but exceedingly irritating quarterback.

And since the Broncos and the Pats are scheduled to face off on Sunday afternoon, December 18, at Mile High Stadium, in a game that will either extend or essentially end Denver's hopes to make the playoffs this year, we're pleased to help you get ready.

Note that this year's collection of fifteen hate memes touches on traditional themes, such as cheating and ball deflation. But there are also a surprising number that focus on urine — either how Brady gets rid of it or how eager Patriots fans would be to slurp it up. Ewwwww.

Enjoy all fifteen below.

Tom Brady Hate Memes, 2016 Regular-Season Edition (3)
NFL Memes
Tom Brady Hate Memes, 2016 Regular-Season Edition (4)
NFL Memes
Tom Brady Hate Memes, 2016 Regular-Season Edition (5)
NFL Memes
Tom Brady Hate Memes, 2016 Regular-Season Edition (6)
NFL Memes
Tom Brady Hate Memes, 2016 Regular-Season Edition (7)
NFL Memes
Tom Brady Hate Memes, 2016 Regular-Season Edition (8)
NFL Memes
Tom Brady Hate Memes, 2016 Regular-Season Edition (9)
NFL Memes

Continue to see more Tom Brady hate memes, 2016 regular season edition.

Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

