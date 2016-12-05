Top 10 Tweets About Paxton Lynch Looking Like Tim Tebow in Broncos Win

Paxton Lynch under center during yesterday's Broncos game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Top tweets below. YouTube

Our first post about Paxton Lynch, published in April shortly after your Denver Broncos spent a first-round draft pick on him, sports the headline, "Meet Paxton Lynch: Broncos QB of the Future or the Next Tim Tebow?"

And while the Broncos earned a 20-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday to give Lynch his first win as Denver's starting quarterback, he looked downright Timmy-esque doing it.

Lynch, filling in for a foot-sprained Trevor Siemian, completed just twelve of 24 passes for a measly 104 yards — and he actually looked worse than these numbers suggest. He seemed completely out of his depth on even rudimentary passing plays, especially at key moments; Denver converted only one third-down opportunity in thirteen attempts. Moreover, he was more effective scrambling for his life than tossing the ball downfield.

Sound familiar.

Fortunately, the Broncos' stellar defense bailed out Lynch, with pick-sixing cornerback Bradley Roby and fumble-causing superstar Von Miller standing out from the pack. But the Jags were only 2-9 going into the game, and every opponent left on Denver's schedule is better than that. The other squads won't be beaten if the offense is a total no-show again.

Siemian is due back soon, and that should come as a relief to the citizens of Twitter Nation. Peruse the ten most memorable Lynch = Tebow tweets below.

Number 1:

Paxton Lynch is making me miss Tim Tebow — JeremyKeimAvsFan (@JeremyKeimAvs) December 4, 2016

Number 2:

Tebow had a better deep ball than Paxton lynch lmao these throws is terrible — Broncos 15-4 (@FeddyGod) December 4, 2016

Number 3:

Can someone tell me how Paxton is any better than Tebow? At least with Tebow we had HOPE. I'm not sure what Paxton brings at this point. — DP (@dpereajr) December 4, 2016

Number 4:

Ugh, Paxton Lynch is terrible. He LITERALLY looks like Tim Tebow throwing the ball. That wind up, yuck.. @Broncos @johnelway — Brandon Quinn (@TheBrandonQuinn) December 4, 2016

Number 5:

@dmac1043 At least there is not a QB controversy. Paxton is no where near as good as Simeon. He looked worse than Tebow. — Derek Ruesch (@drockbroncos) December 4, 2016

Continue for five more tweets about Paxton Lynch looking like Tim Tebow in yesterday's Broncos victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Number 6:

Paxton Lynch running around like Tebow — Oh! (@NamesR4Friends) December 4, 2016

Number 7:

All the Broncos fans who still want Tim Tebow, you still have him! His name is just Paxton Lynch now #BouncePasses — Johnny Malone (@TheJohnnyMalone) December 4, 2016

Number 8:

Paxton Lynch got way too much Tebow in him for my taste...... — Coco Savage (@swampfather) December 4, 2016

Number 9:

Paxton Lynch out there looking like Tom Tebow..Tim's younger brother from a different dad.. — #4 (@5280aMileHigh) December 4, 2016

Number 10: