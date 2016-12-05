menu

Top 10 Tweets About Paxton Lynch Looking Like Tim Tebow in Broncos Win

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 6:39 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Paxton Lynch under center during yesterday's Broncos game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Top tweets below.
Our first post about Paxton Lynch, published in April shortly after your Denver Broncos spent a first-round draft pick on him, sports the headline, "Meet Paxton Lynch: Broncos QB of the Future or the Next Tim Tebow?"

And while the Broncos earned a 20-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday to give Lynch his first win as Denver's starting quarterback, he looked downright Timmy-esque doing it.

Lynch, filling in for a foot-sprained Trevor Siemian, completed just twelve of 24 passes for a measly 104 yards — and he actually looked worse than these numbers suggest. He seemed completely out of his depth on even rudimentary passing plays, especially at key moments; Denver converted only one third-down opportunity in thirteen attempts. Moreover, he was more effective scrambling for his life than tossing the ball downfield.

Sound familiar.

Fortunately, the Broncos' stellar defense bailed out Lynch, with pick-sixing cornerback Bradley Roby and fumble-causing superstar Von Miller standing out from the pack. But the Jags were only 2-9 going into the game, and every opponent left on Denver's schedule is better than that. The other squads won't be beaten if the offense is a total no-show again.

Siemian is due back soon, and that should come as a relief to the citizens of Twitter Nation. Peruse the ten most memorable Lynch = Tebow tweets below.

Number 1:

Number 2:

Number 3:

Number 4:

Number 5:

Continue for five more tweets about Paxton Lynch looking like Tim Tebow in yesterday's Broncos victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

  Number 6:

Number 7:

Number 8:

Number 9:

Number 10:

Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news blog.

