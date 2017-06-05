menu

Photos: Truck Flips Into River in Bailey Near Where Semi Crash Destroyed Winery

Hickenlooper Signs Birth-Control Reform, Extending Prescriptions Up to a Year


Photos: Truck Flips Into River in Bailey Near Where Semi Crash Destroyed Winery

Monday, June 5, 2017 at 10:32 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
A look at the latest truck crash in Bailey.
A look at the latest truck crash in Bailey.
Photo by Amber Taufen
A A

A spectacular truck crash in Bailey that ended with the rig landing in the Platte River took place moments ago in an area near the scene of an accident involving another semi that destroyed a popular winery last year.

The latest incident was witnessed by former Westword staffer Amber Taufen.

"I just saw the most insane thing I've ever personally witnessed," Taufen writes via e-mail. "This truck lost control going down Crow Hill in Bailey, jumped the median, took down a power line, flipped and landed in the Platte."

She adds: "This is the second time in a year this has happened. A truck going down that hill jumped the median last year and took out the winery, which they are planning to rebuild."

That earlier crash took place on September 13, 2016, with the vehicle driving through Aspen Peak Cellars. The building was reportedly declared a total loss.

A motorcycle was also extracted from the crash scene. It's unclear at this writing if anyone was seriously injured.

We'll update this post with any new developments. In the meantime, here's another photo by Taufen from the scene.

Another angle on the cleanup scene.
Another angle on the cleanup scene.
Photo by Amber Taufen
Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

